Sunjay Kapur’s sister Mandhira reveals why they didn’t talk for 4 years: ‘Silly sibling squabble escalated due to egos’

Around 2 weeks ago on June 12, Karisma Kapoor’s ex-husband and prominent Indian businessman Sunjay Kapur passed away after suffering from a fatal heart attack. It was triggered by a bee sting in his mouth while the 53-year-old Chairman of Sona Comstar Ltd was playing a polo match in the UK. Sunjay is survived by his third wife Priya Sachdev, their son Azarias and his two children with Karisma — Samaira and Kiaan. A few days after his sudden demise, Sunjay’s family hosted a prayer meeting which was also attended by Karisma, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan. Sunjay’s sister Mandhira Kapur has now penned an emotional note for her late bhaiya, revealing that they were estranged for 4 long years. Sunjay Kapur and his sister Mandhira Kapur

Along with unseen childhood pictures, Mandhira Kapur shared, “My brother and I may not have spoken for the last 4 years, a silly sibling squabble escalated to crazy levels due to egos and natural bullishness, however, that will never take back what we were and what we had. The phenomenal times we experienced, a privileged childhood of happiness with 2 wonderful parents, the secrets we would keep, the staying up late and sneaking out of the house even later, the stupid in-jokes that the 3 of us kept going for years, the hours of laughter we shared whilst others would stare at us in utter confusion.”

Sharing a lesson for her followers and everybody reading, Mandhira wrote, “To anyone and everyone who has fallen out with someone they love, be it family or friend, please learn from my story, life is fragile and delicate, each day is a gift, do not miss a day even an hour in some fickleness, you can never be assured that you will have the opportunity to repair the void and if you don’t, then that’s pretty much all that is left, coupled with regret. I would give anything to just see my bhaiya one last time and tell him how much I love him.” Sunjay's first wife and designer Nandita Mahtani dropped a string of heart emojis in the comment section below.

We wish the family peace as they cope with the heartbreaking loss.