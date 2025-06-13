Karisma Kapoor’s ex-husband Sunjay Kapur passes away; everything to know about the late billionaire

On June 12, prominent Indian businessman and Chairman of Sona Comstar Ltd Sunjay Kapur breathed his last at the age of 53, after suffering from a heart attack. He was in the UK, playing a polo match when a bee sting in his mouth triggered the fatal heart attack. Sunjay was the son of automotive pioneer Surinder Kapur and the ex-husband of Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor. The two got married in 2003 and later got divorced in 2016, with Karisma getting the custody of their daughter Samaira and son Kiaan and Sunjay having visitation rights. Today, let’s learn more about the late billionaire. Sunjay Kapur and family

Industrialist Sunjay Kapur was the Chairman of Sona Comstar, a leading global auto components company. He was an alumnus of The Doon School and went to the University of Buckingham for his higher studies. Sunjay was also a polo enthusiast and philanthropist. According to a report shared by Forbes, the late industrialist was the 2703rd richest person in the world with a personal net worth of approximately $1.2 billion. On the personal front, before marrying Karisma Kapoor, Sunjay was married to designer Nandita Mahtani. They tied the knot in 1996 and later parted ways in 2000.

Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur

In 2003, Karisma and Sunjay got married in a high-profile Sikh wedding ceremony held at the Krishna Raj Bungalow, Lolo’s ancestral home in Mumbai. In 2005 the couple were blessed with their first child, daughter Samaira. In 2011, they welcomed their son Kiaan into the world. 11 years after their marriage, Karisma and Sunjay filed for divorce, which was finalised in 2016. After his second marriage failed, Sunjay found love again in model-turned-actor Priya Sachdev. The couple were blessed with a son in 2018, who they named Azarias.

We hope Sunjay Kapur rests in peace and we wish his family all the strength as they cope with the loss.