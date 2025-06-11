‘Surprisingly, Shanaya’s not bad’: Fans react to Shanaya Kapoor-Vikrant Massey’s Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan song Nazara

Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor’s cousin sister Shanaya Kapoor is finally following in their footsteps, getting her dream of shining on the silver screen as an actor. After her initial debut film Bedhadak was shelved, Shanaya is now beginning her acting career with Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, opposite Vikrant Massey. After a teaser which left netizens quite impressed, suggesting that Vikrant is blind and Shanaya opts to go blind in love, makers have now dropped the first song, titled Nazara. Well, this Vishal Mishra track is sure to tug at your heartstrings. Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor in Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan

When the teaser of Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan released, some netizens were confused and wondered who was blind in this love story — Shanaya Kapoor or Vikrant Massey. But the song Nazara has in some ways clarified that Vikrant is visually impaired whereas Shanaya chooses to wear a blind fold. But we will have to wait for the film to confirm the same. For now, netizens are truly enjoying Vikrant and Shanaya’s onscreen chemistry, especially praising the latter for her promising performance.

Some netizens are pleasantly surprised by star kid and debutante Shanaya Kapoor. For instance, one social media user shared, “Surprisingly she’s not bad in this song. Her expressions and acting are actually above average, way better than I expected,” whereas another wrote, “Song is okay. Shanaya looks better than Ananya I feel.” A comment read, “Oh loved this song.. also Vikrant really looks blind and Shanaya is promising.. let's see,” whereas another netizen shared, “It would be crazy if shanaya turns out to be the better actress among nepo gang - jandvi, sara, ananya, suhana, rasha and khushi.”

But there are also some internet users who still have their reservations. One such netizen claimed, “How are people calling her acting above average when they can’t even see her eyes? 90% of expressions come from your eyes and the best actors are the ones who can emote well through their eyes,” whereas another wrote, “shanaya also probably has her eyes covered in more than half the movie it seems , so people can’t judge her lack of expressions.”

Are you looking forward to Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan’s release on July 11?