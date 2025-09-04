Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee is all grown up and apparently a doppelganger for Smita Patil, say fans

Renee Sen is 26 years old — and Sushmita Sen is a proud mother! Sushmita Sen's daughter compared to late Smita Patil on birthday post

Of course leaving no chance to celebrate her, Sushmita took to her Instagram handle to share a few snaps from a recent photo shoot of Renee's, all glam and grown. The caption to the post read, "Uffffff!!!!❤️ Attitude doesn’t compete…it SLAYS in its own lane!! 😉👊 I love you Birthday Girl @reneesen47 😍😀🥂Stunningggg!!! #duggadugga #maa 💃🏻💋".

She followed this up with a proper photo dump, sharing several unseen snaps from Renee's childhood, and her own early motherhood. Beach days, hotel stays, family time and an all-time goofy vibe summed up the post, as Sushmita gushed over her "first love", her "shona". Excerpts from the caption read, "Happpyyyyyy Birthday my first love!!!!😍🤗❤️😁💃🏻💋🥳 God’s most precious gift, that changed my life forever!!!...This is YOUR year….bring it on Shona @reneesen47 👊😉💃🏻 I am forever Proud of you!!!...Here’s to you my Beautiful child & the best Didi ever!!! WE LOVE YOU SHONA!!!🥰🥂❤️ God bless #duggadugga @alisahsen47 & Maa".

Now between all the memories, fans couldn't help but notice one surprising detail. It's that how much Renee looked like the late Smita Patil! And putting their photos side by side, you truly do see the similarity.

Fans think Renee looks a lot like the late Smita Patil

Renee too, ever grateful for all the love and well wishes, took to her Instagram to commemorate her 26th birthday with the same sentiment. Thanking Sushmita for being such a stupendous mother, excerpts from Renee's caption read, “To love and to be loved unconditionally is the best feeling in the world… On my birthday, I can’t help but feel so so grateful for this life and all that it’s teaching me...To my Maa.. Thank you for this beautiful life… being your daughter is God’s best blessing! I love you the mostestestest😅♥️♥️♥️😘🤗 @sushmitasen47”.

Thank you for the love, support and blessings, always♥️🤗🧿 Here’s to a magical year ahead ✨Dugga Dugga ♥️".

Coming back to the doppelganger theory, do you see the likeness fans are seeing?