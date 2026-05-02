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Swanand Kirkire: We are living in a phase of hyper-masculinity; audiences are loving those kinds of songs

Swanand Kirkire, known for his soulful songs, embraces multiple projects this year, balancing lyricism and acting

Published on: May 02, 2026 04:39 pm IST
By S Farah Rizvi
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Following his recent appearance in the OTT series Bandwale, Swanand Kirkire, who is juggling projects as an actor, lyricist and director, opens up about steering clear of item songs and the rise of hyper-masculinity in Bollywood.

Swanand Kirkire,

Talking about his selective approach, the lyricist of Baawra Mann Dekhne Chala Ek Sapna (2003), he states, “Item songs toh main likhta hi nahin hoon, aur main khush naseeb hoon aise gaane likhwane wale log mere paas aate bhi nahin hain. It saves me from a lot of things.”

Discussing the current musical landscape, the 54-year-old accepts the ongoing trends. “We are living in a phase of hyper-masculinity, and that songs are being written and working because the audiences are liking it,” he notes. However, he maintains that masculinity “can also be portrayed sensitively without getting hyper with the use of words or phrases.”

For him, staying relevant in the industry means staying rooted in his distinct style: “My type of songs are a little bit of melody, and poetry and that’s how I easily fit in.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
S Farah Rizvi

S Farah Rizvi writes on Bollywood, OTT, television and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

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Home / HTCity / Cinema / Swanand Kirkire: We are living in a phase of hyper-masculinity; audiences are loving those kinds of songs
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Swanand Kirkire: We are living in a phase of hyper-masculinity; audiences are loving those kinds of songs
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