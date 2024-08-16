Swarathma: We are more inclined towards live performances, not in any race to sell our music like other musicians

“We never plan a studio album,” says vocalist and rhythm guitarist Vasu Dixit of the folk-fusion band Swarathma, who will perform in Lucknow today at Farida Memorial Auditorium LMGC, as part of their concert tour Roshan. Swarathma

Best-known for their albums Swarathma (2009), Topiwalleh (2012) and the last one, Raah-e-Fakira, which was released six years ago, the band is more about taking the stage than getting in a studio. “As a band, we are more inclined towards performing live, we take time to write songs. For us, it's not like we sit in a studio for two months, write songs and cut an album. Songs can happen any time, anywhere and anyhow. It’s when we see if we have some 10-15 new songs and we zero in on the best of them. Before we start jamming, we confirm whether we are ready to take them to the next level,” adds Dixit.

Talking about the album culture being hit hard, bass guitarist Jishnu Dasgupta says, “It’s fading because the listening pattern has evolved, and a lot is being left to be decoded. Earlier, it was an album on a CD but today singles that end in two-three minutes are most sought for.

He adds, “In our 17 years as a band, we have and still want to stick to what we do best and that is our kind of music. We would never want to change that. We tried to experiment with a few new things, like other musicians, but realised it’s not our game. We are not in any race, nor are we desperate to put our content on mediums that are selling. It’s our kind of music that has brought us here and it will take us further.”