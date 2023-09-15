Taal actor Supriya Karnik: Experience and body of work hardly matter now!

Actor Supriya Karnik’s identity has been her boy cut hair that she carried with elan in the roles spread around a career of 29 years. The Taal (1999) and Welcome (2007) actor recently sported long tresses for the first time in her career during the shoot of Teesri Begum in Lucknow.

Actor Supriya Karnik during the shoot of KC Bokadia's Teesri Begum in Lucknow recently.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“When director Ravi Chopra introduced me on TV with Kanoon, it was due to my hairstyle and improper Hindi and Marathi diction because my role was such. Film maker Subhash Ghaiji too wanted me to sport a similar look and it was since then I continued with it portraying different types of roles. This is the first time after all these years I was cast in a new avatar where I have sported a long wavy hair wig playing an out and out negative character,” says the Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004) actor.

On being directed by veteran filmmaker KC Bokadia, Karnik adds, “Makers like them know how to extract the best out of an actor. Calling them old school directors will be wrong as they are master craftsmen who have adapted to modern technology really swiftly. They give the liberty to actors to excel. Makers like him, Subhashji, David Dhawan sir all are real taskmasters and give wings to artistes.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She feels technology has improved things but made it tough for actors. “We are from the time when we shot on reels which used to be very costly. So, we tried to give the best take! Now, in digital era makers keep on taking takes with God knows how many times and why! Also, this drill of casting people, then series auditions and look tests has become too much to keep up with. Experience and body of work hardly matter now! Earlier, makers used to have more confidence in actors.”

Karnik has completed a series and is looking forward to shoot for another. “Keeping with industry’s regular terminology, the project has got a green signal...whatever that means! Also, I can’t take the name of my series as they have made me sign 55-page agreement (laughs)...it’s fatter than my property registration paper. But work is treating me good. Besides, shoot there is lot to do including teaching, workshops, motivational talks, commercials, celeb visits and more.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The actor found time to do some shopping in the city. “The visit was short, so I was not able to roam around much. Also, at that time Shravan month was on so I couldn’t eat much but I did pick up some good chikankari stuff. You come to Lucknow and not shop...yeh toh ho nahi sakta!”

Karnik has completed a web-series and is looking forward to shoot for another. “Keeping with industry’s regular terminology, the project has got a green signal...whatever that means! Also, I can’t take the name of my series as they have made me sign 55-page non-disclosure agreement (laughs)...it’s fatter than my property registration paper. But work is treating me good. Besides, shoot there is lot to do including teaching, workshops, motivational talks, commercials, celeb visits and more.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Karnik found time to do some shopping in the city. “The visit was short, so I was not able to roam around much. Also, at that time Shravan month was on so I couldn’t eat much but I did pick up some good chikankari stuff. You come to Lucknow and not shop...yeh toh ho nahi sakta!”