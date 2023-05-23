Anupam Kher pays David Dhawan a surprise visit, recalls ‘Varun Dhawan used to be in half pants or even less’. See video

Anupam Kher recently visited filmmaker and close friend David Dhawan at his house and shared a candid video of their reunion. He shared the video on Twitter and mentioned how things continue to remain almost the same in David's household even now. He remembered how when he used to visit him several years ago, Varun Dhawan, who is now a successful actor, used to walk around in shorts or even less and how David's wife Lali used to treat him with egg bhurji upon his every visit. Also read: Anupam Kher remembers Satish Kaushik with goofy old pic, says 'I miss you so much' Anupam Kher visited David Dhawan at his house recently and shared a video of the filmmaker on Twitter.

The video shows David Dhawan talking to Anupam in his living room, though the latter is not seen while recording the video. As David tries to check his phone during the conversation, Anupam scolds him, “phone band kar is samay (keep your phone down right now)." David finally keeps the phone down and continues to chat with Anupam over films they have worked on. Talking about his health, he says that he is completly fit and fine and goes for morning walk as well. He says he is starting working on his next and is raring to go.

Sharing the video, Anupam wrote in Hindi, “David and I have a friendship of 40 years. Ever since I used to walk and #DavidDhawan used to ride his scrappy Lambretta scooter. David's bestest half Lali used to make me a delicious egg bhurji then as well as today! Varun was sometimes in half pants, sometimes not even in that. Rohit usually had a book in his hand. The tradition of going to David's house early in the morning without informing remains intact even today. Now the family members have increased. And all their love for me too!"

He further added, “Today all of us are blessed by the Lord. Everyone has got their share of success through hard work. David a little more. Every time I go to his house and meet him, my day is made. Thank you #DhawanFamily for all the years of love! May Hanuman ji keep you happy always. This video has guest appearance of @MilapZaveri! #Love #Friendship #Kindness.”

David's elder son Rohit Dhawan is now married and has two kids. Varun is married to Natasha Dalal and lives in another house. David was the editor on Anupam's 1984 film Saaransh and during the conversation, Anupam revealed that the filmmaker used to make him leave the editing room. They have also worked together in Haseena Maan Jayegi and other films.

