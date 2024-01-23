Talat Aziz, Harshdeep Kaur, Shreyas Puranik to enthral the audience in Mumbai

Several musicians will come together for a concert this evening to mark legendary politician Balasaheb Thackeray 98th birth anniversary. Organised by Smita Thackeray, social activist and founder of Mukkti Foundation, the show has been curated by Bina Aziz. The concert will feature performances by Talat Aziz, Jaspinder Narula, Harshdeep Kaur, Sanjeevni Bhelande, Shreyas Puranik, Amrita Chatterjee, Sneha Astunkar and Nandesh Upam. Singer Roop Kumar Rathod has recorded a special song for the occasion, which is written by Israr Ansari. Talat Aziz and Harshdeep Kaur

Known for his deep appreciation of melodies and cultural expressions, Balasaheb's affection for music was a cherished aspect of his persona. The initiative aimed to capture the essence of Balasaheb's connection with music, offering a heartfelt homage to the late leader's multifaceted personality. Through this initiative, Smita Thackeray seeks to celebrate the enduring impact of Balasaheb's life and the role music played in shaping his cultural and political journey. She says, "As we gather to celebrate Balasaheb Thackeray's 98th birth anniversary, the event is a heartfelt tribute, weaving together melodies and memories.”

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Talat Aziz says, “I have had a career spanning 43 years . Music lovers all over the world know me and my musical works from the classic films like Umrao Jaan Bazaar and Daddy to name a few . But no one knows that Balasaheb ji loved my ghazal Kaise sukun paaoon. Once, in the Mayor’s Bungalow in 1991, he asked me to sing this ghazal and remembered the verses . Today, as a tribute, I will start my performance with the same ghazal.”

Harshdeep Kaur says, "Balasaheb ji will be remembered as a courageous and indomitable leader, he never hesitated from raising issues of public welfare. He continues to inspire millions even today. And it’s an honour for me to sing on his 98th birth anniversary and a tribute to him through my music.”