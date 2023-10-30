Tamannaah Bhatia wants to explore the Kannada film industry

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia visited the Garden City of India recently to turn showstopper for the ongoing Jewels of India exhibition in the city. “Bengaluru is a beautiful city and it has got so much energy. I love coming here. I’m a people person, so when I meet and interact with my fans here, it’s very encouraging,” she says.

The actor feels that the Kannada industry is the face of the country on a global scale

The Jailer actor, who has worked in several Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films, is on the lookout for work in Sandalwood as well. She shares, “Today, Kannada films have broken all barriers in terms of cinema. They’ve become the face for the country globally. Some of the biggest films we’re seeing in India are coming from this region. I love the fact that Kannada films aren’t copying the West. The stories that come from here are very local in nature and close to the hearts of the people here. That’s what makes them so successful. I hope to do a film here.”

The 33-year-old is known for having her style game on point. She loves that people in the industry “are open to exploration in terms of fashion”. Bhatia adds, “I’m really enjoying this phase where people are experimenting, having fun and opting for intricate details for themselves, be it clothing or jewellery. There’s a lot more self-expression. We are also in a phase where we easily go back to our traditional pieces and enjoy and appreciate that too. I find myself oscillating between traditional and modern.”Tamannaah Bhatia was recently seen in Telugu film Bhola Shankar, Hindi OTT film Lust Stories 2 and Rajinikanth-starrer Tamil film Jailer. Bhatia has also done a number of OTT shows, with the most recent one being Aakhri Sach and Jee Karda, both in Hindi. The actor will soon be seen in Hindi-language film Vedaa which is currently being filmed.

