Tamannaah Bhatia’s sexy thumkas and smooth as butter dance moves will make you play Raid 2’s Nasha on a loop; watch

Just yesterday, actor Tamannaah Bhatia took the internet by storm when she dropped the teaser of her next item number Nasha, from Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor’s upcoming film Raid 2. Soon after the clip was shared, netizens predicted another banger from the gorgeous diva after her chartbuster hit Aaj Ki Raat from Stree 2 (2024). Tamannaah looked absolutely breathtaking in an embellished gold blouse and a white skirt with a sexy thigh-high slit. Well, the song has now officially released and it is even better than what fans might have expected. Tamannaah Bhatia in Nasha

Helmed by Jasmine Sandlas, Sachet Tandon, Divya Kumar and Sumontho Mukherjee, Nasha is not a party song but an out and out dance number. Unlike Aaj Ki Raat, this one might not make it to the personal playlists of many because the vibe is missing, even though the beats and lyrics are on point. Coming to the highlight, that is for sure going to make netizens watch Nasha’s music video on repeat — Tamannaah Bhatia in all her glory. Her belly dance moves and sexy thumkas combined with Tamannaah’s unmatched adaas are an absolute treat for the eyes!

Much like us, even Riteish Deshmukh can’t take his eyes off Tamannaah in this video. At one point, she picks up two green glass bottles in her hands while belly dancing, ordering the men to stop drinking and instead hold her hand. This scene will remind you of Katrina Kaif’s iconic step in Chikni Chameli, where she delivered a masterclass in how to ace item numbers. Well, Tamannaah has also managed to leave a lasting impact on the audience. Under the video of Nasha, one social media user rightly said, “Raising the temperature babe,” whereas another fan gushed, “Abhi aaj ki raat maza ka Nasha nahi utra aap ek or leaaye.” Referring to Nora Fatehi, a netizen claimed, “Nora cariar khatam 🔥🔥,” whereas another fan shared, “help i’m watching this on loop already.”

Raid 2 is all set to arrive in theatres on May 1. So far, the excitement is high amongst fans thanks to the intriguing trailer and Tamannaah’s Nasha.