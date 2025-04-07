Tamannaah Bhatia on her significant age gap with BFF Rasha Thadani: ‘Doesn't matter because…’

Whoever said two female actors in Bollywood can’t be friends was wrong. This is a theory which has been proven incorrect time and again by several diva besties from the industry, with the latest being actor Tamannaah Bhatia (35) and Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani (20). By the looks of their bond, a glimpse of which fans got from social media and their regular outings together, Rasha and Tamannaah are inseparable. Apart from the mystery of how they became friends, it is the age gap between the two BFFs which has often been the topic of discussion on the internet amongst fans. Well, here’s what Tamannaah has to say about it. Tamannaah Bhatia and Rasha Thadani

In a recent chat on the Permit Room podcast, Tamannaah Bhatia opened up about her friendship with Rasha Thadani, how it began and their age gap. Tamannaah shared, “In the recent past, I met Rasha (Thadani), who is just starting off her career. We actually bumped into each other at a party and started dancing together. We kept in touch after that.” Tamannaah went on to state, “We both have a significant age gap. But that doesn't matter because it's about bonding with people for who they are.”

Talking about her bond with Rasha as well as producer Pragya Kapoor, Tamannaah explained that she makes friends with people she enjoys spending time with and vice versa, not for any kind of benefit. Well, that’s exactly how it should be! It’s always a delight to see Tamannaah and Rasha together, may it be at the latter's 20th birthday party or Raveena Tandon’s Holi party, because their bond comes across as unique and special. Who said age was an important factor in making friends anyway?

On the work front, Rasha began her journey in the industry this year with her debut film Azaad. Tamannaah, on the other hand, is currently busy gearing up for her next release Odela 2.