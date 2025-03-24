Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Rasha Thadani reveals how she became Tamannaah Bhatia’s BFF: ‘We saw each other, started dancing…’

ByMahima Pandey
Mar 24, 2025 04:40 PM IST

Tamannaah Bhatia is Rasha Thadani's BFF and also one of her biggest cheerleaders. But how did this friendship begin? We finally have an answer

Earlier this year, Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani followed in her actor mother’s footsteps and made her Bollywood debut with Azaad. The Abhishek Kapoor directorial, also starring Ajay Devgn’s nephew Aaman Devgan, failed to do well at the box office. However, Rasha’s dance number Uyi Amma emerged as a chartbuster days after its release. The star kid’s expressions along with her graceful dance moves won the internet! Rasha even made headlines when she danced on the track with her actor BFF Tamannaah Bhatia and latter’s ex boyfriend Vijay Varma. The viral video left fans with just one question — when and how did this unlikely friendship blossom?

BFFs Tamannaah Bhatia and Rasha Thadani
BFFs Tamannaah Bhatia and Rasha Thadani

Since the beginning of Rasha Thadani’s career in Bollywood, Tamannaah Bhatia has been one of her biggest cheerleaders. Just recently, Tamannaah (35) let her hair down when she partied the night away on Rasha’s 20th birthday bash, hosted by Raveena Tandon. Well, even their friendship began at a birthday party. Revealing the story behind the same, Rasha told Filmfare, “This is actually a very funny story. We were at someone’s birthday and there was a live singer performing. I was dancing to his songs near the stage and so was she (Tamannaah).”

Rasha remembered, “We saw each other, started dancing together and literally that’s all it took. We bonded so fast and now I don’t know what I’d do without her. Currently, Tamannaah and Vijay (Varma) are the closest to me, they are like my godparents.” How sweet is that? Earlier this month, Rasha celebrated the festival of colours with her ‘godparents’. Tamannaah and Vijay, who recently split up after dating for 2 years, arrived separately for the Holi party hosted by Raveena and Rasha.

On the work front, Tamannaah is currently gearing up for the release of her next film Odela 2. The Telugu supernatural thriller is all set to arrive in theatres in April. Rasha, on the other hand, is yet to announce her next project.

Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 24, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On