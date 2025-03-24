Rasha Thadani reveals how she became Tamannaah Bhatia’s BFF: ‘We saw each other, started dancing…’

Earlier this year, Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani followed in her actor mother’s footsteps and made her Bollywood debut with Azaad. The Abhishek Kapoor directorial, also starring Ajay Devgn’s nephew Aaman Devgan, failed to do well at the box office. However, Rasha’s dance number Uyi Amma emerged as a chartbuster days after its release. The star kid’s expressions along with her graceful dance moves won the internet! Rasha even made headlines when she danced on the track with her actor BFF Tamannaah Bhatia and latter’s ex boyfriend Vijay Varma. The viral video left fans with just one question — when and how did this unlikely friendship blossom? BFFs Tamannaah Bhatia and Rasha Thadani

Since the beginning of Rasha Thadani’s career in Bollywood, Tamannaah Bhatia has been one of her biggest cheerleaders. Just recently, Tamannaah (35) let her hair down when she partied the night away on Rasha’s 20th birthday bash, hosted by Raveena Tandon. Well, even their friendship began at a birthday party. Revealing the story behind the same, Rasha told Filmfare, “This is actually a very funny story. We were at someone’s birthday and there was a live singer performing. I was dancing to his songs near the stage and so was she (Tamannaah).”

Rasha remembered, “We saw each other, started dancing together and literally that’s all it took. We bonded so fast and now I don’t know what I’d do without her. Currently, Tamannaah and Vijay (Varma) are the closest to me, they are like my godparents.” How sweet is that? Earlier this month, Rasha celebrated the festival of colours with her ‘godparents’. Tamannaah and Vijay, who recently split up after dating for 2 years, arrived separately for the Holi party hosted by Raveena and Rasha.

On the work front, Tamannaah is currently gearing up for the release of her next film Odela 2. The Telugu supernatural thriller is all set to arrive in theatres in April. Rasha, on the other hand, is yet to announce her next project.