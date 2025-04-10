After Stree 2’s Aaj Ki Raat, Tamannaah Bhatia belly dances in Raid 2’s Nasha; fans say ‘Nora Fatehi future in trouble’

Last year, audiences and the box office witnessed a mega blockbuster hit film when Stree 2 arrived in theatres. A sequel to Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s 2018 horror comedy, it surpassed expectations! One of the biggest highlights of the film was Tamannaah Bhatia’s magnificent cameo as Shama and her dance number Aaj Ki Raat, which soon emerged as a chartbuster hit. Well, gear up because Tamannaah is returning to the silver screen with yet another item song which promises to be just as iconic as Aaj Ki Raat. Yes, you read that right. Tamannaah has joined the team of Raid 2 for a track titled Nasha. Much to our delight, the diva has now shared a drool-worthy teaser. Tamannaah Bhatia in Raid 2's song Nasha

Yesterday, Ajay Devgn and Vaani Kapoor launched the much-awaited trailer of Raid 2. Soon after, a short clip of Tamannaah Bhatia on set went viral on social media. Dressed in an embellished gold blouse and a white skirt with a sexy thigh-high slit, she posed for the cameras as her hair blew in the air, with background dancers behind her. Well, today Tamannaah unveiled a teaser of her item song Nasha from Raid 2, which will be released tomorrow. Fans were left gasping for air when they witnessed a glimpse of Tamannaah’s belly dance — a sizzling hip move before she directed the camera up to her face.

This short yet enticing teaser clip has taken the internet by storm with netizens raving about Tamannaah, predicting another banger after Aaj Ki Raat. One excited social media user stated, “Another banger coming ❤️❤️,” while a netizen agreed and wrote, “Yesss Another Banger Song After Aaj Ki Raat 😍.” Another comment read, “Queen is here to rule this genre......🔥🔥🔥🔥,” whereas a fan gushed, “I'm losing my mind with that hip moves😭🥵.” One internet user even went as far as claiming, “Nora fatehi future in trouble 🔥🔥🔥.”

Well, we can’t wait to witness Tamannaah’s magic in Nasha when the track drops on the internet tomorrow.