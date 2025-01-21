Menu Explore
Ajay Devgn shares a mouth-watering recipe of Rasgulla Liquor Shot with chakna included; watch

ByMahima Pandey
Jan 21, 2025 09:17 PM IST

Ajay Devgn gets creative and reveals a cocktail recipe using Rasgulla which includes chakna. Check it out

If there is one thing that goes well with a drink, much like bread goes with butter, it is chakna. Not only does the snack compliment alcohol, but also helps to make sure that one drinks more responsibly as it absorbs the alcohol. We are guessing that’s the secret behind Bollywood star Ajay Devgn never getting drunk! That’s right. In an interview last year while promoting his cop drama Singham Again (2024), the actor claimed that he has a problem— no matter how much he drinks, Ajay never gets drunk. How awesome is that! Much to our delight, he has now shared an interesting cocktail recipe with chakna included to help out his fans.

Ajay Devgn reveals how to make Rasgulla Liquor Shot
Ajay Devgn on his Drinking Habits 👀

Ajay Devgn on his Drinking Habits 👀
byu/Chai_Lijiye inBollyBlindsNGossip

Ajay Devgn has been busy on a promotional spree since the last few days for his recently released film Azaad. The period film marks Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani and Ajay’s nephew Aaman Devgan's Bollywood debut. Well, during an interview segment with Chef Sanjyot Keer, Ajay remembered a fun cocktail recipe that he used to enjoy on long drives with his friends— Rasgulla Liquor Shot. The only ingredients you need to make this creative drink is a rasgulla and alcohol of your choice. Begin by squeezing out all the sugar syrup, the juice, from your rasgulla.

Ajay Devgn Enlightening Us With his Knowledge 🥃 😭
byu/Chai_Lijiye inBollyBlindsNGossip

As a result of juicing the rasgulla, your ball-shaped dumpling will become tiny like a sponge. Next, wash it with water. With the sugar out, all you are left with is the chhena which is basically paneer (cottage cheese). Now dip the squeezed rasgulla into your glass of alcohol and watch it expand as it soaks up your drink. Ajay explains, “Poora ek drink, ek rasgulle mein aa jaata hai.” The actor goes on to add, “Jaise meetha aata hai, waise alcohol aayega. Uske baad chakna paneer saath mein ho jaata hai.” This drink is not only easy to make, but also includes portable chakna!

If and when you try Ajay Devgn’s crazy cocktail, make sure to tell us how it was.

