Ajay Devgn recommends 3 easy-to-make food combinations that are ‘damn tasty’: From Parle-G sandwich to meethi bhurji

Ajay Devgn is one of the most successful actors in Hindi cinema. May it be action, romance or comedy, he has aced each genre, keeping the audience entertained throughout his journey. But apart from being a performer, Ajay is a total foodie! Even though he cares about his fitness and diet above all else, good food is not something the actor can resist. Well, currently he is on a promotional spree for his recently released film Azaad. During one such interview, Ajay opened up about three easy-to-make food combination recipes that are close to his heart. Ajay Devgn recommends 3 must-try food combos

The first is a sandwich made out of glucose biscuits. No, not an ice-cream sandwich but a butter sandwich. In a chat with Chef Sanjyot Keer, Ajay shared a fun recipe. Take one glucose biscuit and spread a spoonful of white butter on it. Now take another biscuit and put it on top, closing it like a sandwich. “It’s damn tasty yaar. Kabhi try karna, it is so tasty,” claims Ajay. Next is a recipe Ajay’s father passed on to him— meethi bhurji. For this, take two eggs and scramble them. But instead of salt and masala, mix it with two spoons of sugar and some desi ghee.

Ajay shares, “Toh woh sweet dish itna tasty hota hai! Kabhi woh bhi try karna.” Sanjyot then points out how these are also the ingredients that go into a caramel pudding— eggs, milk and sugar. Ajay calls meethi bhurji the Indian version of the same. The third ‘must try’ food recommendation on Ajay’s list is an easy roti roll. For this, you can use baasi roti from the night before. Fill it up with white butter, sprinkle salt on it and twist it up into a roll. Enjoy it like a frankie! Ajay states, “That is also damn tasty!” The actor smiles and goes on to add, “Toh ab khaate nahi hain lekin kabhi kabaar dil karta hai ki ek taste le lete hain.”

On the professional front, Ajay’s film Azaad marks his nephew Aaman Devgan and Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani’s Bollywood debut. Before you step out to watch the movie in theatres, make sure to enjoy one of these tasty treats recommended by Ajay at home!