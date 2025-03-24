Shraddha Kapoor promised to reveal her character’s name in Stree 3, but we already know what it is; check it out

After ‘Katappa ne Baahubali ko kyun maara’, one of the biggest mysteries of Indian cinema has been ‘what is Shraddha Kapoor’s name in Stree’. In the first part of the horror comedy, which arrived in theatres in 2018, we were introduced to Rajkummar Rao as Dil Ka Darzi Vicky, who was madly in love with a mystery girl. They fought Stree together, brought peace to Chanderi and even became friends. But till the end, we didn’t know who Shraddha was. After 6 long years, when Stree 2 released in 2024, fans were sure that Shraddha’s character’s name would finally be revealed. While she did whisper her name in Vicky’s ear, audiences were still kept in the dark. Well, we might finally have the answer! Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in Stree 2

Last year, just a month after release, a fan had asked Shraddha Kapoor to reveal her name from the Stree franchise in the comment section of her social media post. Known for her fun interactions with netizens, Shraddha replied with a promise to share her character’s name in Stree 3, the third and much awaited installment in Stree’s horror comedy universe. Well, before Shraddha could spill the beans, an alleged script of her film has gone viral on social media, revealing her name in the film as ‘Gayatri’.

The page of the script which has gone viral features the last scene of Stree, where Shraddha gives Rajkummar aka Vicky courage to fight against the spirit of Stree. But this revelation about Shraddha Kapoor’s name in Stree has now left netizens with another question — why was Vicky shocked when Shraddha, Stree’s daughter, whispered her name in his ear at the end of Stree 2? In the comment section below, one such social media user asked, “Toh fir ye naam sunke vicky itna hayran kyun ho gaya tha ?,” whereas another pointed out, “Gaytri is not a weird name . As we have seen Vicky's reaction when shraddha told her name to him..”

Well, we will have to patiently wait for Stree 3 to see if this is indeed Shraddha’s name in the franchise or not. What is your guess?