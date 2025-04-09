Menu Explore
Tamannaah Bhatia hits back with a witty reply when asked about ‘Vijay’ amid break up rumours: ‘Yeh toh aap…’

ByMahima Pandey
Apr 09, 2025 01:47 PM IST

Weeks after their rumoured break up, Tamannaah Bhatia gives an interesting reply to an indirect question referring to her ex-boyfriend Vijay Varma

For the last few weeks, actor Tamannaah Bhatia has been in the news for two major reasons — rumours about her break up with boyfriend Vijay Varma and mystery behind her adorable friendship with Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani. While Tamannaah did talk about her bond with Rasha, how it began and how the age gap between them doesn’t matter, the actor has remained tight-lipped about her reported split. Well, recently during a promotional event of her upcoming film Odela 2, Tamannaah was asked a question which had Vijay’s indirect reference in it. Here’s how she reacted.

Tamannaah Bhatia responds to an indirect question about Vijay Varma
Tamannaah Bhatia responds to an indirect question about Vijay Varma

During a press conference, Tamannaah Bhatia was asked, “Aisi koi personality hai jiske upar aap tantra mantra ki vidya se uske upar Vijay haasil karna chahti hai? (Is there any personality on whom you'd like to use occult knowledge to achieve victory?).” Hearing this, Tamannaah smiled before wittily responding, “Yeh toh aap pe hi karna padega. Fir saare paparazzi mere mutthi mein honge. What do you say, kar lein? Sir pe hi karlein? Then all the paparazzi will be listening to whatever I say (Then I’ll have to do it on you. All the paparazzi will be in the palm of my hand. What do you say? Then all the paparazzi will do as I say.).”

In the comment section below, there were a variety of reactions from netizens. Some were convinced that Tamannaah was blushing at the mention of Vijay’s name. One such fan gushed, “It is wht it is, abt brkup hogya sharmayegi bh nh kya, tum bhi na yr🍑❤️ pyar to hai hi❤️🙌,” whereas another claimed, “Pyaar chehre se tapak rha.” However, this was not a mutual feeling amongst internet users. For instance, a netizen pointed out, “That's the spirit 🌠 breakup take it easy,” whereas another opined, “He doesn't deserve her only..acting wise also she is much supirior than him..”

Well, Tamannaah is currently busy gearing up for her next exciting release. Directed by Ashok Teja, Odela 2 is a Telugu supernatural thriller. The much-awaited film is all set to arrive in theatres on April 17.

