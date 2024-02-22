Tanishaa Mukerji on marriage plans: Everybody wants to find that special someone to grow old with

Actor Tanisha Mukherjee, has worked in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil cinema, and is all set to make her Marathi film debut now. Having explored various film industries, Mukherjee emphasises the common thread of passion and creativity that binds them all. “The similarity in all of them is that when you work with passion with people who are creative, then there is no difference,” she remarks, adding, “There is professionalism, creativity, and passion. But, when people are just doing it for the money, project and commercialism of the film, then unfortunately, that is something where we are losing. It’s not coming from the heart, it’s coming from the pocket.” tanishaa mukerji on marathi debut and marriage plans

Speaking specifically about Marathi cinema, Mukherjee praises its commitment to quality and authenticity. “Where Marathi cinema is concerned, they are very passionate about being correct about the project. They are very literary and their audience also demands that,” the 45-year-old notes. “Whereas Hindi cinema, we don’t research that much into subjects, it’s mostly entertainment and fun, less about facts. However, things are changing, it will depend on what kind of cinema you are doing,” she adds, drawing a comparison with Hindi cinema.

Reflecting on her experiences across different regional cinemas, Mukherjee, who will next be seen in her Marathi debut film Veer Murarbaji, shares, “There’s a similarity in Marathi and Telugu, both have the word ‘akka’. When I did my Tamil film, I sat with the script writer, who really went out of his way to make me understand better.”

When asked about her personal life and marriage plans, Mukherjee maintains a diplomatic yet optimistic stance. “Let people be curious, they have every right to be, and I have every right to be private,” she asserts. “I think marriage is a wonderful institution for people who understand it and find the right people, it’s beautiful. As for me, I am always proposing and God is always disposing. Everybody wants to find that special someone to grow old with,” the actor wraps up.