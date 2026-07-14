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Taylor-Travis’ family just got fluffier?

The dog appeared to be a Samoyed, a breed known for its thick white coat and friendly temperament

Updated on: Jul 14, 2026 04:36 PM IST
By HT Correspondent
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Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift and footballer Travis Kelce have sparked speculation of welcoming a dog. On Sunday, the NFL star was spotted with a fluffy, all-white dog while stepping off Swift’s private jet at the President Donald J. Trump International Airport in Palm Beach, Florida.

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift and footballer Travis Kelce have sparked speculation of welcoming a dog
Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift and footballer Travis Kelce have sparked speculation of welcoming a dog

The dog appeared to be a Samoyed, a breed known for its thick white coat and friendly temperament.

The dog appeared to be a Samoyed, a breed known for its thick white coat and friendly temperament.

The speculation first surfaced after guests at the couple’s wedding celebration earlier this month claimed to have seen a photograph of Swift and Kelce cuddling the same white dog among the event’s displays.

The couple has not commented on the dog or revealed its name, if it is indeed theirs.

 
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