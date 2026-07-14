Taylor-Travis’ family just got fluffier?

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift and footballer Travis Kelce have sparked speculation of welcoming a dog. On Sunday, the NFL star was spotted with a fluffy, all-white dog while stepping off Swift’s private jet at the President Donald J. Trump International Airport in Palm Beach, Florida.

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift and footballer Travis Kelce have sparked speculation of welcoming a dog

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The dog appeared to be a Samoyed, a breed known for its thick white coat and friendly temperament.

The dog appeared to be a Samoyed, a breed known for its thick white coat and friendly temperament.

The speculation first surfaced after guests at the couple’s wedding celebration earlier this month claimed to have seen a photograph of Swift and Kelce cuddling the same white dog among the event’s displays.

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{{^usCountry}} Swift has long been known as a cat lover and is parent to three cats — Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson and Benjamin Button — all of whom have featured in her public appearances and social media over the years. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Swift has long been known as a cat lover and is parent to three cats — Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson and Benjamin Button — all of whom have featured in her public appearances and social media over the years. {{/usCountry}}

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The couple has not commented on the dog or revealed its name, if it is indeed theirs.