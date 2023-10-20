The Burial movie review: Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones raise the bar for performances
This courtroom drama starring Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones, is a two-hour journey full of laughter, unexpected twists and the kind of entertainment that leaves a smile on your face long after the credits roll.
The Good
Set in the ’90s, The Burial takes a hilarious detour into the realm of extreme comedy. Foxx, a magnetic force of charm, arrives in Mississippi (USA) to represent the stone-faced Jones, who looks like he’s had one too many encounters with deflating party balloons. Jones is teetering on the brink of losing his funeral business to a corporate Goliath, and Foxx, armed with legal knowledge, shallower than a puddle, eagerly takes up the challenge. Their bond is forged over shared values and a love for ’90s R&B hits, because what’s a courtroom showdown without a killer playlist?
The Bad
The film is a rollercoaster of chaos, oscillating between moments of Oscar-worthy performances and a script that’s as indecisive as a cat chasing a laser pointer. It’s like trying to juggle flaming torches while solving a Rubik’s Cube. It’s bonkers, it’s bewildering, but it’s also undeniably entertaining.
The Verdict
Amidst this delightful mess, The Burial somehow manages to win your heart. It may not outshine some of the prize-winning projects, but it is a thrilling, engaging ride that deserves your attention. It’s a unique blend of courtroom drama and ’90s nostalgia, expertly mixing comedy and drama in a way that keeps you hooked from start to finish.
The Burial is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.