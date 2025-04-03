Shooting The Handmaid's Tale's final season as a new mother was 'visceral', says Elisabeth Moss

It's not hard to see why The Handmaid's Tale struck a chord with women the world over. Across 5 stupendous seasons, the dystopian drama has painted a world which may seem like an outrageously exaggerated take on the social standing women in an eternally-patriarchal world — but not exactly improbable. The series which has crowned Elisabeth Moss with an Emmy and Golden Globe win for her portrayal of June Osborne, will soon be airing its final season. The official trailer for the same was released by Hulu 2 weeks back which rightly proclaimed — 'everything has led to this'. Elisabeth Moss comments on how motherhood impacted her approach to The Handmaid's Tale's final season

Ahead of the season premiere held last night in California, Elisabeth opened up about her last dance of death with June on-screen: "I love this story so much, and I love playing this character. I still can't believe they let me direct the show, I'm so honoured, I still have moments standing on set where I cannot believe that I get to do that job and I get to work with these actors. It's like working with a garage full of Maseratis and Ferraris like it's...it's truly such a privilege", she said.

Interestingly, Elisabeth quietly welcomed her first child last year and has kept the entire experience rather hush-hush. She had surprised fans with her unmissable baby bump during a Jimmy Kimmel appearance earlier last year, which also doubled up as her makeshift pregnancy 'announcement' if one can call it that.

So, is it any different playing June and dealing with the series' debilitating themes, now that she's on the other side of the fence? Keeping it curt she shared, "It's hard not to draw, you know sort of parallels, so it definitely was a more visceral experience".

On a lighter note, when asked about her biggest takeaway from her first year of motherhood, Elisabeth quipped, "Sleep when they sleep!", followed by a chuckle.

The sixth and final season of The Handmaid's Tale will be premiering on April 8.