The Leaked actor Shaan Groverr says he can't afford to go wrong at this point of his career

Actor Shaan Groverr asserts that it’s only success that matters in the industry.

Shaan Groverr on his work and career

The Roohaniyat (2022) actor says, “A project that not only earns good reviews, but also gets numbers, is tagged as a successful project. If either of the two goes missing, you are back to square one. So, there is no respite for actors. I have learnt this very early in my career and today I avoid making choices that will cost me dearly in the future. As I am an outsider, I cannot afford to go wrong, else I’ll be left out of the grind.”

Groverr adds how one hit project can change a lot for young actors. “Success is intoxicating and there is no doubts about it. I have been working tirelessly since my debut film Noblemen and web series PM Selfiewallie (both 2017) and waiting for that one click, that was missing, because joh projects hit bhi hue, they didn’t have a fair share of focus on me or my character. Things changed for me with the web show Leaked (2023) that was a game changer in the true sense. It too had an ensemble cast, yet each character stood out and got me in the front row.”

Seen in Decoded 3 and RejectX 2 (both 2020), Groverr asserts that there is a lot of time to plan a personal life. “I keep on reading about my link ups in the news, but I’m like mujh hi ko pata nahin (laughs). I believe in talking only when it’s the right time and for me this phase is all about work, as I have some good projects lined up. It includes an untitled musical love story with shades of mythology for OTT. It will be the first-of-its-kind series planned particularly for the web space. I play the lead, so it’s even more important for me to stay focused. Also, the second season of my last release can happen any time soon, so that’s there on my list too,” he adds.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR S Farah Rizvi S Farah Rizvi writes on Bollywood, OTT, television and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.