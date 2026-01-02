The Night Manager Season 2 reviews: ‘Better than Bond’ or a big miss? Show divides fans after decade-long wait

Initial social media reactions suggest that the long wait hasn't dampened the show's impact. One viewer on X shared their excitement, stating: “The 2nd season of #TheNightManager was sure worth the decade-long wait, delivering once again a Bond-esque spy thriller, only one that is actually better than most Bond films. Tom Hiddleston carries while Camila Morrone is a compelling enigma, and Diego Calva is a hot villain.”

Nearly a decade after its first outing redefined the modern spy thriller, The Night Manager has finally returned for its sophomore season. Season 2 sees Tom Hiddleston reprise his role as Jonathan Pine, the hotelier-turned-agent who is once again pulled from a quiet life into the crosshairs of international arms trading.

The praise for the new cast members, particularly Diego Calva as the antagonist and Camila Morrone, highlights a fresh dynamic that complements Tom's return. Another fan was equally enthusiastic after the premiere: “Boom! just finished the 1st Two episodes of The Night Manager on IPlayer and it is ace!!”

The quality of the production and the pacing also received high marks from long-time fans. One comment read, “Seen both episodes and it is so good. I was sceptical and it took me about ten minutes to get used to the vibe but especially second episode is a full swing. Loved the party scenes first the glamorous one and then the in Teddy's house The twist was visible for anybody who ever watched a TV but given it was dropped in the middle of episode 2, it obviously was not meant to be a big surprise.”

However, this season hasn't been without its critics. Some fans found the shift in tone and the absence of key Season 1 powerhouses like Olivia Colman (Angela Burr) and Hugh Laurie (Richard Roper) to be a major hurdle. One frustrated viewer didn't hold back, writing: “#TheNightManagerS2 fookin' hell this is soooo boring, completely devoid of laughs. The characters take themselves so seriously - very hammy - and Tom Hiddleston's phoney “whisky sodden” elocution is making me want to throw up. Just dire.”

The lack of Olivia Colman's screen time has been a recurring theme in negative reviews. Fans noted that her absence left a gap that the new characters haven't quite filled yet. “Just finished episode 1. I'll probably watch episode 2 tomorrow. It's a slow burn to start as they have to establish a lot of stuff, but began to ramp up towards the end of the episode. Also a severe lack of Olivia Colman. It's okay, but season 1 was better. Lack of Olivia Colman is jarring. I hoped she at least will appear after a certain event at the beginning. Nope. It's just some noname character we see first time. I don't know. Olivia Colman's character could do that job.”

Other viewers expressed disappointment in the lack of continuity regarding the wider cast from the original run, with one fan asking: “Where is Olivia Coleman??? A brief scene is nowhere near enough. Hoping she comes back soon, so far it is definitely not as good as the first season and I think the absence of Roper and Burr has left a huge gap. Also would have liked a bit more resolution as to what happened with other characters, absolutely no mention of Jed/Sandy etc.”

Finally, some found the writing to be a step down from the high standards set by the original le Carré adaptation. One scathing critique claimed: “I don’t remember the characters having such horrendous dialogue it’s as if the show was originally filmed in Arabic and then getting dubbed in English. Every character aside from tom are beyond cringe.”