The Odyssey: Watching Christopher Nolan's latest epic in a houseful Indian theatre with pin-drop silence

"Bhagwaan ki marzi ke aage kisi ki nahi chalti"... but fortune also favors the brave. Few films embody that idea better than Christopher Nolan's spectacular adaptation of Homer's Greek epic The Odyssey.

A still from The Odyssey.

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Fortune also occasionally grants moviegoers the perfect theatrical experience: a packed house, phones tucked away, no chatter, no interruptions- just hundreds of people held in pin-drop silence for nearly three hours. Watching The Odyssey in that atmosphere only reinforced a question that lingers long after the credits roll: what drives someone who has already reached the absolute pinnacle of filmmaking to keep aiming even higher?

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{{^usCountry}} To conceive a film like The Odyssey- and to believe you can pull it off- is an ambition that borders on madness. Christopher Nolan doesn't just embrace that madness; he transforms it into one of the most audacious cinematic spectacles of his career. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To conceive a film like The Odyssey- and to believe you can pull it off- is an ambition that borders on madness. Christopher Nolan doesn't just embrace that madness; he transforms it into one of the most audacious cinematic spectacles of his career. {{/usCountry}}

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Nolan's screenplay takes great care not to burden viewers with any prior knowledge of Homer's The Odyssey. You don't need to have read the epic, or even be familiar with Greek mythology, to follow the story. Walk into the film treating it as an entirely fresh tale, and it still makes emotional and narrative sense.

Since Hollywood films are subjected to a mandatory (read: forced) interval in Indian theatres, it's only fair to view The Odyssey in two halves as well. The opening hour is undeniably dense. Nolan packs an enormous amount of information and characters into it, demanding the audience's complete attention. It can feel exhausting before you finally find your footing. Yet, what the film gains in density, it avoids losing to repetition. Nolan trusts his audience enough not to overexplain every plot point or its themes, allowing the story to breathe once the initial barrage of information settles.

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It's when Odysseus' perilous journey home truly begins that the film justifies the big screen experience. This film critic watched it in IMAX in India, with no point of reference for how the 70mm presentation (unavailable in India), compares. Even so, one thing is undeniable: this is a film designed to be experienced on the biggest screen possible.

The last hour of The Odyssey is undeniably its greatest strength, as every thread comes together in a deeply satisfying payoff. Don't be surprised if it evokes memories of the Ramayana. Themes of the futility of war, exile, homecoming, and even a swayamvar find a place here, making Homer's epic feel familiar to Indian audiences.

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The performances further strengthen this film. Matt Damon lends Odysseus quiet resolve, while Tom Holland brings sincerity to his role as Telemachus. But it's Robert Pattinson, as the menacing Antinous, and Anne Hathaway, as the faithful Penelope, who leave the deepest impression. Pattinson makes for a formidable antagonist, while Hathaway grounds the film with emotional resilience. Ludwig Goransson's rousing score complements Nolan's vision, adding weight to both the spectacle and the quieter moments.

Overall, The Odyssey is easier to admire than to love. Its scale is staggering, craft unquestionable. But its emotional pull isn't always as immediate as its visual grandeur. Even so, Nolan delivers a thoughtful and rewarding adaptation that embraces the spirit of Homer's epic without reducing it to mere spectacle. That alone makes it one of the year's most worthwhile big-screen experiences.