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The return of the creative producer: Why Nikhil Dwivedi believes instinct and creativity must lead cinema

Speaking to film critic Bharadwaj Rangan, Nikhil Dwivedi explains why creative conviction - not budgets or box office - should guide filmmaking.

Published on: Jul 04, 2026 11:09 AM IST
By HT Correspondent
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In a candid conversation with film critic Bharadwaj Rangan, producer Nikhil Dwivedi spoke about what he believes is the changing role of the producer in Hindi cinema. At a time when conversations around filmmaking are increasingly dominated by budgets, opening weekends and box office numbers, Dwivedi argued that the industry has gradually moved away from the idea of the "creative producer."

Nikhil Dwivedi argues that producers must move beyond financing films (Photo: Yogen Shah/HT)
Nikhil Dwivedi argues that producers must move beyond financing films (Photo: Yogen Shah/HT)

According to Dwivedi, some of Hindi cinema's most successful producers were never just financiers. They were deeply involved in every creative decision—from the screenplay and music to casting and post-production. Having their own money at stake meant they were emotionally and creatively invested in every aspect of the film. For Dwivedi, producers cannot afford to cut creative corners and still expect extraordinary results. Lasting commercial success, he believes, is built on creative conviction.

That philosophy shaped the making of Bandar. Rather than opting for a conventional commercial subject, Dwivedi chose to back an unpublished literary work dealing with a difficult and emotionally layered theme. He brought writer Sudip Sharma on board to adapt the material before filmmaker Anurag Kashyap came in to direct the project, with Bobby Deol leading the cast.

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