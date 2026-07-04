The return of the creative producer: Why Nikhil Dwivedi believes instinct and creativity must lead cinema

In a candid conversation with film critic Bharadwaj Rangan, producer Nikhil Dwivedi spoke about what he believes is the changing role of the producer in Hindi cinema. At a time when conversations around filmmaking are increasingly dominated by budgets, opening weekends and box office numbers, Dwivedi argued that the industry has gradually moved away from the idea of the "creative producer."

Nikhil Dwivedi argues that producers must move beyond financing films (Photo: Yogen Shah/HT)

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According to Dwivedi, some of Hindi cinema's most successful producers were never just financiers. They were deeply involved in every creative decision—from the screenplay and music to casting and post-production. Having their own money at stake meant they were emotionally and creatively invested in every aspect of the film. For Dwivedi, producers cannot afford to cut creative corners and still expect extraordinary results. Lasting commercial success, he believes, is built on creative conviction.

That philosophy shaped the making of Bandar. Rather than opting for a conventional commercial subject, Dwivedi chose to back an unpublished literary work dealing with a difficult and emotionally layered theme. He brought writer Sudip Sharma on board to adapt the material before filmmaker Anurag Kashyap came in to direct the project, with Bobby Deol leading the cast.

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{{^usCountry}} For Dwivedi, Bandar is representative of a larger belief about filmmaking. He argues that producers should not merely finance films but actively champion stories they truly believe in, take creative ownership of the material and be willing to embrace risk. In his view, when producers lead with instinct, conviction and artistic ambition, they create the conditions for cinema that is both meaningful and enduring. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For Dwivedi, Bandar is representative of a larger belief about filmmaking. He argues that producers should not merely finance films but actively champion stories they truly believe in, take creative ownership of the material and be willing to embrace risk. In his view, when producers lead with instinct, conviction and artistic ambition, they create the conditions for cinema that is both meaningful and enduring. {{/usCountry}}

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