This video of Chris Martin's dad capturing Coldplay on his flip phone is the cutest thing you'll see all day; watch

In a heartwarming new video making waves online, Anthony Martin, Chris Martin’s proud dad, is seen capturing the magic of Coldplay’s monumental final concert in Ahmedabad last Sunday. As the British rock band delivered their biggest-ever performance at Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera, Anthony wasn’t just a spectator — he was filming the crowd, proudly recording the fans singing and cheering. The viral video has quickly stolen fans' hearts, especially after Coldplay's electrifying performance as part of their Music of the Spheres world tour, which drew a whopping 1 lakh fans on January 26. Chris Martin’s dad Anthony Martin

One Instagram user, who shared the video, gushed, “He is not just Chris’ (@coldplay) dad, he is everybody’s dad in the band and the crew! He is THE DAD🌸 You will never forget him if you have met him. He also took one of the fans' shawls, which she had knitted for Chris❤️ more about him and his kindness later in the series of reels❤️ I had such an honour to spend this precious time with him all these 2 days, dancing with him on the songs was just crazy amazing (best moments are never for the camera so what you see is lil 20%)❤️.”

Fans couldn’t get enough of the video, and the comments flooded in, celebrating the dad’s pure joy and pride. One person commented, “Absolutely beautiful!! It's so wonderful to see and watch when a parent is so proud of their children ❤️❤️. And watching Chris's dad enjoying watching his son, filming, spending time with fans, and just being part of the band is sooo lovely, cute, and special and memorable for him, Chris, and the band! This is just adorable ❤️❤️.” Another chimed in, “He’ll share those clips in his family WhatsApp group.” And another heartwarming comment read, “This is so beautiful! A father never stops celebrating his child's success, even years after his boy has been ruling the hearts of millions! It's clear where the magic within Chris (as well as Guy, Jonny, Will) comes from - all the COMPASSION and LOVE!❤️.”

It's clear that Anthony's gesture of capturing the moment for the fans was a reminder that no matter how famous Chris gets, a father’s pride is ever-present. But that’s not all — there’s more to Mr Martin's moments in Ahmedabad! Enter Malay Adalja, a lucky Coldplay fan who not only attended the concert but also got a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to take Chris on a scooter ride around Ahmedabad. But the real cherry on top? Adalja had the chance to meet Chris' dad in person at the concert! He shared some amazing pictures of the moment on Instagram, captioning, “Attended @coldplay Chris Martin’s concert today and met his dad, Sir Anthony John Martin.”

As if that wasn’t already special enough, the two even had an unforgettable chat. When Adalja showed Anthony a selfie he had taken with Chris, Anthony asked, “The scooter guy is you?” Adalja recalled the exchange on X: “He was totally wondering how it all happened and even asked, ‘The scooter guy is YOU?’ Such an unforgettable experience,” he added. Talk about dad goals — Anthony is truly everyone’s favourite Coldplay dad!