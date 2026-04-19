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Tiger Shroff-Vijay Krishna Acharya project in the works? Filmmaker calls it conjecture

Tiger Shroff's collaboration with Vijay Krishna Acharya dismissed as incorrect by the filmmaker.

Updated on: Apr 19, 2026 03:53 pm IST
By Natasha Coutinho
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Amid reports of actor Tiger Shroff teaming up with Vijay Krishna Acharya for a new action entertainer, the filmmaker has dismissed the speculation, calling it “incorrect”.

Tiger Shroff

The project, which was widely reported to go on floors in August this year, with a 2027 theatrical release planned, was also said to be produced by Vinod Bhanushali and Tony D’Souza.

However, Acharya, best known for Dhoom (2004) and Dhoom 3 (2018), clarifies that no such collaboration is currently in the works. “I’ve been busy travelling and I saw these stories too. It’s conjecture and the news is incorrect. I find these reports very strange because they are not true,” he tells us.

Meanwhile, Tiger is currently shooting for filmmaker Sachin Ravi’s next, who will be marking his Hindi directorial debut with the untitled project. It is produced by Murad Khetani.

Vijay Krishna Acharya

The property is located in the Yoo Pune building by Panchshil Realty and was sold along with three parking spaces, according to the documents.

The apartment measures 4,249 sq ft and was sold at a per-sq-ft price of 20,891, Zapkey said. The transaction was registered on March 31, 2026, for which a stamp duty of over 62 lakh and a registration fee of 30,000 were paid.

 
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Home / HTCity / Cinema / Tiger Shroff-Vijay Krishna Acharya project in the works? Filmmaker calls it conjecture
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Tiger Shroff-Vijay Krishna Acharya project in the works? Filmmaker calls it conjecture
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