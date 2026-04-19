Tiger Shroff-Vijay Krishna Acharya project in the works? Filmmaker calls it conjecture

Amid reports of actor Tiger Shroff teaming up with Vijay Krishna Acharya for a new action entertainer, the filmmaker has dismissed the speculation, calling it “incorrect”.

Tiger Shroff

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The project, which was widely reported to go on floors in August this year, with a 2027 theatrical release planned, was also said to be produced by Vinod Bhanushali and Tony D’Souza.

However, Acharya, best known for Dhoom (2004) and Dhoom 3 (2018), clarifies that no such collaboration is currently in the works. “I’ve been busy travelling and I saw these stories too. It’s conjecture and the news is incorrect. I find these reports very strange because they are not true,” he tells us.

Meanwhile, Tiger is currently shooting for filmmaker Sachin Ravi’s next, who will be marking his Hindi directorial debut with the untitled project. It is produced by Murad Khetani.

Vijay Krishna Acharya

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Hindustan Times had recently reported, Shroff has sold a residential property in Pune's Hadapsar for a total of ₹8.87 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey. Shroff purchased the property in March 2024 for ₹7.5 crore, which means a gross return on investment (ROI) of 18.3%, Zapkey said. he actor had purchased the property in March 2024 for ₹7.5 crore, translating into a gross return on investment (ROI) of 18.3%, the data showed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Hindustan Times had recently reported, Shroff has sold a residential property in Pune's Hadapsar for a total of ₹8.87 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey. Shroff purchased the property in March 2024 for ₹7.5 crore, which means a gross return on investment (ROI) of 18.3%, Zapkey said. he actor had purchased the property in March 2024 for ₹7.5 crore, translating into a gross return on investment (ROI) of 18.3%, the data showed. {{/usCountry}}

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The property is located in the Yoo Pune building by Panchshil Realty and was sold along with three parking spaces, according to the documents.

The apartment measures 4,249 sq ft and was sold at a per-sq-ft price of ₹20,891, Zapkey said. The transaction was registered on March 31, 2026, for which a stamp duty of over ₹62 lakh and a registration fee of ₹30,000 were paid.

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