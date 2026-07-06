Tom Holland shares why he feared Christopher Nolan hated his performance on ‘The Odyssey’ sets

Christopher Nolan’s upcoming project, The Odyssey, has generated quite a buzz, and with its release date approaching, fans are eager for more details. In a recent interview, actor Tom Holland—who is also preparing for the release of his next superhero film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day—shared insights into his experience working on the set of The Odyssey. Holland admitted that his first day of filming left him feeling quite insecure, leading him to believe the director didn’t like his performance.

Tom Holland

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Holland revealed that on his first day, Nolan repeatedly called “cut” during his shots, which made him fear that he was failing to meet expectations. Speaking to Fandango, the actor shared, “Working with the IMAX cameras for the first time is an experience. It is unlike anything I have ever seen before, and I didn’t know that it only ran for three minutes. So, I remember you would continue cutting, and I was with Jon [Bernthal], like, ‘Why does he keep cutting? Why does he keep doing that?’”

At the time, Holland spiraled into self-doubt, recalling, “In my head, I was like, ‘Does he not like what we’re doing? What is happening?’ And then, I remember it was actually stunt coordinator George Cottle that was like, ‘No, no, no, there’s only three minutes in the mag.’ I was like, ‘Oh, thank god.’ I thought I was totally s******* the bed in this scene.”

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{{^usCountry}} Despite the initial nerves, Holland has nothing but praise for the acclaimed filmmaker. In an interview with GQ, he reflected on the collaboration: “Working with Chris, getting to know him and Emma [Thomas] was absolutely fantastic. I’ve never seen someone that can work the way that they do, and there is a reason why they’re the best in the business for sure.” He also noted the incredible experience of witnessing Nolan in his element, guiding such a talented cast. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite the initial nerves, Holland has nothing but praise for the acclaimed filmmaker. In an interview with GQ, he reflected on the collaboration: “Working with Chris, getting to know him and Emma [Thomas] was absolutely fantastic. I’ve never seen someone that can work the way that they do, and there is a reason why they’re the best in the business for sure.” He also noted the incredible experience of witnessing Nolan in his element, guiding such a talented cast. {{/usCountry}}

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Starring Matt Damon in the title role, The Odyssey follows the king of Ithaca, Odysseus, as he embarks on a grueling 10-year journey to reunite with his wife, Penelope, and son, Telemachus, following the events of the Trojan War.





Christopher Nolan