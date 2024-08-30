 Trans model Navya Singh on representing Maharashtra in the beauty pageant: I hope my journey inspires others - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Aug 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Trans model Navya Singh on representing Maharashtra in the beauty pageant: I hope my journey inspires others

ByShweta Sunny
Aug 30, 2024 03:00 PM IST

After being shortlisted as one of the finalists from Maharashtra, trans model Navya Singh is all set to compete for the Miss Universe India 2024 crown

Bihar-born model Navya Singh is “feeling butterflies” as she is all set to compete for the Miss Universe India 2024 crown as the first trans woman. 

Trans model Navya Singh
Trans model Navya Singh

After she experienced gender dysphoria as a teenager, Singh moved to Mumbai in 2011 and then decided to undergo sex reassignment surgery. The 34-year-old says, “I’m grateful to see such inclusivity in the pageant. Being part of a platform that welcomes trans women is a huge step forward, not just for me but for all those who’ve been marginalised. It shows that we’re finally moving towards a more accepting and equal society. I hope my journey inspires others to embrace their uniqueness and never stop fighting for their rightful place in the world.”

Having being chosen as one of the top 11 finalists from Maharashtra for the finale, her feat also marks inclusivity and representation.

Reflecting on actor Sushmita Sen’s Miss Universe win in 1994, she shares, “Sushmita Sen has always been my inspiration. I followed her journey closely. She was just 18 at the time and had her moments of fear. I’m feeling butterflies too, but I remind myself everyday that if she could overcome her challenges, then I can too. If I let fear take over, main khudse haar maan rahi hoon, and I can’t let that happen.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / HTCity / HTCity Showstoppers / Trans model Navya Singh on representing Maharashtra in the beauty pageant: I hope my journey inspires others
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On