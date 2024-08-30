Trans model Navya Singh on representing Maharashtra in the beauty pageant: I hope my journey inspires others

Bihar-born model Navya Singh is “feeling butterflies” as she is all set to compete for the Miss Universe India 2024 crown as the first trans woman. Trans model Navya Singh

After she experienced gender dysphoria as a teenager, Singh moved to Mumbai in 2011 and then decided to undergo sex reassignment surgery. The 34-year-old says, “I’m grateful to see such inclusivity in the pageant. Being part of a platform that welcomes trans women is a huge step forward, not just for me but for all those who’ve been marginalised. It shows that we’re finally moving towards a more accepting and equal society. I hope my journey inspires others to embrace their uniqueness and never stop fighting for their rightful place in the world.”

Having being chosen as one of the top 11 finalists from Maharashtra for the finale, her feat also marks inclusivity and representation.

Reflecting on actor Sushmita Sen’s Miss Universe win in 1994, she shares, “Sushmita Sen has always been my inspiration. I followed her journey closely. She was just 18 at the time and had her moments of fear. I’m feeling butterflies too, but I remind myself everyday that if she could overcome her challenges, then I can too. If I let fear take over, main khudse haar maan rahi hoon, and I can’t let that happen.”