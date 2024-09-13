Tumbbad wins hearts once again on re-release; fans say ‘shame it wasn’t sent to Oscars instead of Gully Boy’

It’s the season of re-releases! Bollywood films that won hearts and became cult classics on release are returning to theatres many years later, much to the delight of movie-buffs. The latest films that made a comeback to the silver screen today on Friday the 13th are Tumbbad (2018), Veer-Zaara (2004) and Tujhe Meri Kasam (2003). Clearly the audience is spoilt for choice and us movie-lovers couldn’t have been happier! Amongst these re-releases, the one film that has made fans quite emotional is Sohum Shah-starrer Tumbbad. After re-watching it, audiences are asking why this folk horror film was not nominated for Oscars. Instead of Tumbbad, Gully Boy was selected as India's official entry to Oscars

For those who don’t remember, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh-starrer Gully Boy (2019) was selected as India's official entry for the 92nd Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category. However, it was not shortlisted. Even back then, several fans were heartbroken that Gully Boy was chosen over Tumbbad for Oscars. After the re-release today, one social media user tweeted: “#Tumbbad is a masterpiece that deserves all the accolades. The acting, direction, and story are all top-notch. It's a shame that it wasn't sent to the Oscars instead of #GullyBoy”, whereas another fan shared, “Those who sent #GullyBoy to the OSCAR instead of this should be ashamed of themselves because it was the GOLDEN CHANCE for Indian Film industry to bring OSCAR HOME ! 🔥”

Meanwhile, another disappointed fan of the film shared, “Rating - ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️🌟 ( 4.5) Re-watched #Tumbbad after few years as it released today again , I'm still baffled - why wasn't it India's official Oscar entry? This world-class masterpiece deserves global recognition!”

Directed by Rahi Anil Barve, Tumbbad not only entertained the audience leaving a lasting impression with the cinematography and performances, but also gave fans an impactful moral that remained in their minds much after the release. In your opinion, was Tumbbad more worthy of being India’s official entry to Oscars?