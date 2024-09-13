The Buckingham Murders vs Sector 36: Kareena Kapoor Khan or Vikrant Massey, who was more impactful? Netizens reveal

Thrillers are mostly fun to watch, but it’s a tricky business to make a good one. They shouldn’t be predictable or over the top, but crisp twists along the way are always welcome. Well, today on Friday the 13th, Bollywood offered audiences not one but two exciting crime thrillers. The Buckingham Murders, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan in a never-seen-before role, released in theatres today. Meanwhile, Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobriyal’s Sector 36 took a simultaneous digital route and arrived on OTT. But which one emerged as the winner of this thriller clash? Thankfully, netizens have answered this question with their reviews. This Friday it's a clash between The Buckingham Murders and Sector 36

Interestingly, it’s a tie! That’s right. Netizens have given both films a big thumbs up, which means movie lovers will be busy binging this weekend. Lauding Kareena’s powerful performance, one social media user shared, “Kareena, the intensity in your eyes says it all😍, in #TheBuckinghamMurders, you’ve look one of your best in this movie!!!!”, whereas another internet user gushed, “The suspense in Kareena Kapoor Khan #TheBuckinghamMurders reminds me of Kajol’s #Gupta, you won’t get to know the culprit till the end!!!!!”

Coming to Sector 36, which is loosely inspired by the Nithari Killings aka the 2006 Noida serial murders. Fans can’t get enough of how convincingly Vikrant has played the role of a serial killer. One Twitter review of the film read: “Though I adore him as an artiste, I hate him while watching #Sector36. #VikrantMassey never disappoints and he proved it again. Khal Nayak banke chha gaye. Jai Ho”, whereas another social media user shared, “@VikrantMassey another powerful/detailed performance in #Sector36 @Deepakdobriyaal plays a challenging role & is as brilliant as ever. The writing & screenplay shines otherwise it is not easy to watch the representation of the gruesome/traumatic serial murders of Nithari. Gripping.”

So there you have it. Kareena as well as Vikrant and Deepak have managed to impress audiences with their impactful performances. While one film can be enjoyed on the big screen, the other can be viewed from the comfort of your home. Which is your first pick for this weekend— The Buckingham Murders or Sector 36?