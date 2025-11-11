Edit Profile
    Twinkle Khanna teases new book with a cryptic post on social media; fans ask if ‘it's Mrs Funnybones 2?’

    Twinkle Khanna has set the internet abuzz with a mysterious hint about her next book

    Published on: Nov 11, 2025 4:33 PM IST
    By Aadrika Sominder
    Twinkle Khanna is back to doing what she does best…sparking curiosity. The author and former actor recently teased her next book on social media, leaving fans guessing with a cryptic post. Sharing a photo of herself, she wrote, “While I keep experimenting with new formats, one thing never changes — I keep writing. My next book arrives later this month. What do you think it’s about? I’ll give you one clue. It’s been ten years.”

    Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna and Aamir Khan
    Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna and Aamir Khan

    Naturally, readers have begun to speculate that the new book could be a follow-up to her debut bestseller, Mrs Funnybones, which was released exactly a decade ago. “I really wish it's ‘Mrs. Funnybones 2’! 🔥😃🤩🤩🤩,” was one comment on Instagram. One more read, “Wishing it's Mrs Funnybones part 2😍.” Another asked, “Mrs. Funnybones part 2?”

    About her books

    Twinkle's debut, Mrs Funnybones: She’s Just Like You and a Lot Like Me (2015), drew from her newspaper columns and became an instant hit for its candid and comic take on everyday life. She followed it with The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad (2016), a collection of stories inspired by resilience and social change. One of them, based on the innovator behind Pad Man, won wide praise for its empathy and depth.

    In 2018, she turned novelist with Pyjamas Are Forgiving, a witty yet heartfelt story about love and self-acceptance set in an Ayurvedic spa. Her most recent release, Welcome to Paradise (2023), marked a more introspective phase — a collection that explored love, loss, and redemption through emotionally nuanced storytelling.

    On the work front

    Twinkle has been busy with Two Much, her talk show with Kajol that has been making headlines lately. Boasting of their quintessential tongue-in-cheek humour, it has featured an array of celebrity guests like Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal and more.

