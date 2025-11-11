Twinkle Khanna teases new book with a cryptic post on social media; fans ask if ‘it's Mrs Funnybones 2?’

Twinkle Khanna is back to doing what she does best…sparking curiosity. The author and former actor recently teased her next book on social media, leaving fans guessing with a cryptic post. Sharing a photo of herself, she wrote, “While I keep experimenting with new formats, one thing never changes — I keep writing. My next book arrives later this month. What do you think it’s about? I’ll give you one clue. It’s been ten years.”

Naturally, readers have begun to speculate that the new book could be a follow-up to her debut bestseller, Mrs Funnybones, which was released exactly a decade ago. “I really wish it's ‘Mrs. Funnybones 2’! 🔥😃🤩🤩🤩,” was one comment on Instagram. One more read, “Wishing it's Mrs Funnybones part 2😍.” Another asked, “Mrs. Funnybones part 2?”