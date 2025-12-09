Tyla makes a splash in Mumbai, Water takes over the crowd

Grammy winning singer and songwriter Tyla made a memorable debut in Mumbai at the Indian Sneakers Festival. Opening her set with a warm ‘Namaste Mumbai,’ Tyla charmed audiences instantly. She arrived for her performance with hair-art and a bindi dedicated to her fans in the city. Tyla

The Afrobeats star, performed for an hour with a promise that she’ll be back with a show far bigger than this teaser. She added, "I am so happy to be here. This is such a beautiful country, my gosh! Earlier today, I wore a sari for the first time, and I was with so many amazing people. I am so excited to be performing here.”

Indian-American singer, Jasmine Sandlas made a surprise appearance and performed before Tyla with hits like Yaar Na Miley (Kick) and the title track of Dhurandhar. Also making his India debut was American rapper Lil Yachty bringing a wave of hip-hop and trap energy. Joining in the mix was KR$NA who made an impact with a high energy set.

Box- On Tyla's set list

Water

Push2Start

Chanel

Truth or dare

Dynamite

Art

Is it

Jump

Show me love