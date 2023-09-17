UP65 actor Shine Pandey: Uttar Pradesh has been karmabhoomi for me

After his debut series UP65 as lead, actor Shine Pandey recently wrapped the shoot for his new series in the state capital.

Shine Pandey recently wrapped shoot of his second web series in Lucknow(Instagram)

“My parents are from Lucknow, but it’s for the first time that I got an opportunity to explore the city like never before. They have been settled in Dubai for the last 35 years, so I was born and brought up there before I moved to Hyderabad for studies” says the 23-year-old.

Not allowed to divulge details about his ongoing project, he says, “My new OTT series, with Saurabh (Tiwari, a Lucknowite) sir as show-runner, was a welcome project which was to be shot in Lucknow. When I was told about it, I was super excited. My parents too were very happy about it. So, Uttar Pradesh has been a karma-bhoomi for me. My debut series was shot in Varanasi and this one in Lucknow. Through work, I have got a chance to explore my roots. Ab sirf naam ka nahin, kaam ka bhi UP se hoon!”

Talking about his journey, Pandey says, “In Hyderabad, I did my schooling and realised that engineering was not my goal and moved to Mumbai in 2018. I joined (actor) Anupam Kher sir’s academy (acting school) and thus started my journey with auditions. I did lot of ads before bagging my first project.”

Pandey dropped out from higher studies, but adds that he trained himself professionally while on the go. “In the last five years, I gave several auditions, but I will surely not call it a struggle as I really learnt a lot during the process. Not being able to get work didn’t bother me as I knew that I’m learning and working towards my future. Now, on work mode, I am enjoying every bit of it.”

He is now gearing up to wrap the Mumbai leg of the shoot. “I want to completely focus on my current project. Getting to play the lead in two back-to-back is truly a blessing for a newcomer like me. God has been kind and I just want to keep working hard,” he signs off.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Deep Saxena Deep Saxena writes on Bollywood, OTT, television, food and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City. ...view detail