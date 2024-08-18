Usha Uthup on returning to stage after husband Jani Chako Uthup's death: The way to keep him alive is through my music

Singer Usha Uthup, who recently lost her husband, is back on stage. Talking about how she is dealing with her husband’s passing, Uthup tells us, “It was a terrible moment for me. I lost my husband. It was really sad.” Uthup’s husband Jani Chako Uthup died on July 8 following a massive heart attack. He was 78 years old. Usha Uthup with husband

The 76-year-old says she is determined to return to stage and has had a few performances this month. “It took a lot of courage for me to come back to doing live shows just after a span of a few days [after her husband’s passing]. What could I have done? They were shows I had already accepted,” she says.

She shares that she did not want to just sit at home and is doing what her late husband would have wanted her to do. “I don’t believe in sitting at home and crying because it makes no sense. He [her husband] was the one who helped me grow and pursue my career. He never interfered in my life and always said, ‘Go and sing!’ I am doing that and it has brought me a lot of peace,” she adds.

She further says, “I am okay as long as I am singing. It is the only thing that makes me forget about those horrible things. Music unites and brings a smile on everyone’s face.”

The singer feels that by performing on stage, she can feel better and keep her husband with her in her own way. “I have always been a positive thinker. I am looking forward to doing many more big public shows. The way to keep him alive is through my music and performances.”

Uthup will soon perform with her mentee actor-singer Sushant Divgikar for a live show on August 24 in Delhi. “Sushant is such a brilliant singer. She was a little child when we first met. I have seen her singing get better with time, she has matured into a wonderful performer. She has a certain magic in her, while doing both male and female voices. I am nothing but excited to work with her one more time," she wraps up.