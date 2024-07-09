When Usha Uthup's 2nd husband Jani Chacko told her 1st-husband ‘I am in love with your wife’

Singer and Padma Bhushan awardee Usha Uthup's husband Jani Chacko died on Monday. He suffered a cardiac arrest at his Kolkata residence, and is survived by Usha, their son and daughter. It's fascinating how Usha and Jani met back in 1969 at Trincas, a Kolkata nightclub where Usha was performing. (Also Read: Usha Uthup's husband Jani Chacko dies in Kolkata after massive cardiac arrest) Usha Uthup met late husband Jani Chacko at a Kolkata nightclub

How did Usha and Jani meet?

The twist in the tale is that Usha Uthup was already married to Ramu. As per Vikas Kumar Jha's 2022 book The Queen of Indian Pop: The Authorised Biography of Usha Uthup, her then-husband accompanied her to Kolkata, where she was contractually bound to perform at Trincas. She saw Jani at a nearby table for the first time, while crooning Herp Albert's A Taste of Honey.

She then saw Ramu and Jani talking to each other, much to her relief as she was glad that her then-husband found some company in Kolkata. The next day, Ramu was invited for a meal by Jani. Later that evening, when Usha was performing at Trincas again, she could spot only Jani, while Ramu was absent. After the show, Jani approached Usha and offered to drop her home. She agreed, although the two didn't talk to each other during the short ride.

Usha's confession

As per the book, this is what happened when Usha reached home: “Usha knocked on the door and Ramu opened it. His face turned pale looking at Jani standing behind Usha. Even as Usha stepped inside, Ramu said to Jani Uthup who was standing at the door, ‘That’s enough Mr Uthup! You can go.’ Usha couldn’t figure Ramu’s uneasiness. What had happened to her husband who was normally very calm? Ramu slammed the door shut.”

After Usha gauged Ramu's restlessness, she asked him what's wrong. As per the book, “He screamed and broke down. ‘Do you know what Jani Uthup told me this afternoon at the Chinese restaurant? He said, ‘I don’t know about Usha and her feelings, but I am in love with your wife.’’ As he said this Ramu was shaking with anger. ‘Okay, he said that to you. So, what happened?’ Usha said in a soft voice. ‘He didn’t say anything to me.’ ‘But what Jani said...is it true? Do you have the same feelings for him?’ Ramu’s voice was distraught. 'Yes! Usha replied, pushing aside all fear.”

Ramu didn't take Usha's confession too well. He threw a plate at the wall violently. Usha cried all night. In the following weeks, Ramu grew distant and even stopped accompanying her to her performances. Usha then thought that her five years of marriage were “full of gloom” so she gradually made her decision to part ways with Ramu and marry Jani Chacko.