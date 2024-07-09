Usha Uthup's husband Jani Chacko dies in Kolkata after massive cardiac arrest

Indian pop icon Usha Uthup's husband Jani Chacko Uthup died in Kolkata on Monday, their family said. Usha Uthup's husband Jani Chacko dies

What happened?

Jani, 78, complained of discomfort while watching TV at their residence. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead, they said. A massive cardiac arrest was the trigger for the death, they added.

Jani, the second husband of Usha, was associated with the tea plantation sector. They first met at the iconic Trincas in the early '70s. Usha was previously married to the late Ramu.

Besides Usha, was survived by a son, Sunny, and a daughter, Anjali. The last rites will be held on Tuesday, the family said.

About Usha Uthup

Usha, 76, was recently conferred upon the Padma Bhushan by the Indian government. She began her singing career at a Chennai nightclub. She was spotted by legendary actor Dev Anand at a Delhi nightclub, who then got her to make her Bollywood debut with his 1971 directorial Hare Rama Hare Krishna.

She sang many songs for music composers RD Burman and Bappi Lahiri in the 1970s and 1980s' disco era, including One Two Cha Cha Cha, Hari Om Hari, Doston Se Pyar Kiya, Shaan Se, Ramba, Koi Yahan Aha Nache Nache, Naaka Bandi.

More recently, she also Vande Mataram from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Darling from 7 Khoon Maaf, and the Drishyam 2 title track last year. She's also well known for rendering the title theme of popular TV show Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, and memorable jingles like Amul.

Usha has also sung in multiple South films, including Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. She's also acted in some movies, most famously as Priyanka Chopra's house help Maggie Aunty in the 2011 black comedy, 7 Khoon Maaf.

In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, Usha said about receiving the Padma Bhushan earlier this year, “Icouldn’t believe it. I got a call from the ministry in Delhi, and told to keep it under wraps until they announce it. I can imagine if I learned classical music... but I was someone who sings all genres which are jazz, folk or foreign languages. I started off my career as a nightclub stage singer, and did whatever few films that I got. They were all big hits, but one does really think how this honour happened.”