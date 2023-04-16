Home / Entertainment / Music / Usha Uthup recalls getting 750 for singing in nightclub, how Dev Anand discovered her there

Usha Uthup recalls getting 750 for singing in nightclub, how Dev Anand discovered her there

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 16, 2023 01:30 PM IST

Usha Uthup revealed that for her first job, she got ₹750 for singing in a nightclub. She said that she was the highest-paid nightclub singer then.

Singer Usha Uthup opened up about her first 'professional performance' and salary. In a new interview, Usha recalled that she signed her professional contract with a hotel and earned 750 per month. She also spoke about being the highest-paid singer as a nightclub singer. (Also Read | Usha Uthup tears up remembering KK, sings his iconic song Pyaar Ke Pal. Watch)

Usha Uthup in concert in New Delhi on May 7, 2019. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

Usha Uthup has sung for several films such as Hare Rama Hare Krishna (1971), Chattakkari (1974), Oorukku Uzhaippavan (1976), Pyaara Dushman and Shaan (1980), Armaan (1981), and Disco Dancer (1982). The singer also lent her voice to several songs in Dushman Devta (1991), Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001), Don 2 and 7 Khoon Maaf (2011), and Kahaani (2012).

In an interview with the Times of India, Usha said, "It was by chance. My aunt helped me to get a few gigs and I always liked to sing for everyone. So I signed my professional contract with a hotel. And that was really something fantastic because, at the end of it, I got 750 rupees. Not for one show, but I got this amount for a month. I was standing and singing at the club and it was fantastic and I was the highest-paid singer in those days, I mean as a nightclub singer. So the thrill of earning that money was something else."

Talking about singing for songs in Bollywood, Usha said, “Bollywood singing happened when Mr Dev Anand once came to Delhi to listen to my songs at a nightclub. It was a very special association with him and I was really excited after meeting him because, after the show got over, he asked me whether I would work on his project Hare Rama Hare Krishna. The meeting was very, very special because he really loved my voice. And he really loved the way I sang. After which I worked with some extremely marvelous music composers like RD Burman, Bappi Lahiri, etc.”

Usha was part of several films including Bombay to Goa (1973), 7 Khoon Maaf (2011), and Rock On 2 (2016). She also appeared in several television shows such as Indian Idol, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champion, Bharat Ki Shaan: Singing Star, The Voice, and The Kapil Sharma Show.

