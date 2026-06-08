Varun Dhawan recalls funny marriage proposal to wife Natasha: ‘Jaisa filmon mein dikhaate hain vaisa nahi hota’

ActorVarun Dhawan and wife Natasha Dalal have been happily married for five years now. After dating for many years, they decided to take the plunge in January 2021, and have since become parents to their daughter Lara.

Varun with wife Natasha

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During a recent appearance, Varun spilled the beans on his proposal to Natasha, and it has left his fans in splits. Talking on comedian Tanmay Bhatt's reaction show on YouTube, he said the entire proposal didn't go as per plan.

Also read: Varun Dhawan reveals wife Natasha Dalal’s honest feedback on his Border 2 performance: ‘Zyada post mat karo, dikho mat’

He shared, “We were in Alibaug. I played singer Marc Anthony's You Sang To Me. Thought we would go swimming, and I would pop the question as she came out of the pool. I was f**king around till then. By the time I got the ring, she had got out of the pool. I messed up two-three times, jaisa filmon mein perfect proposal dikhaate hain vaisa sach mein hota nahi hai. I told my friends to then keep her at one place and not let her walk around. She was going to get a drink one time, then going to eat salad. She actually came to know I was proposing, it was a bad proposal. I had to play the song three times in a row!”

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{{^usCountry}} Varun was promoting his latest film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai on Tanmay's show. The film, directed by his father David Dhawan, opened to mixed reviews. HT's review of the film said, “Performance-wise, Varun Dhawan is revisiting his Main Tera Hero playbook here, and that's hardly a complaint. His energy and comic timing suit this brand of chaotic entertainment, requiring him to run and stumble his way across London with enthusiasm. Overall, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai asks very little of it's audience beyond a willingness to surrender to it's madness. The first half is a slog, the runtime is far longer than it needs to be. But once the chaos kicks in, the laughs begin to follow. Not every joke lands, but enough do for the film to scrape through.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Varun was promoting his latest film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai on Tanmay's show. The film, directed by his father David Dhawan, opened to mixed reviews. HT's review of the film said, “Performance-wise, Varun Dhawan is revisiting his Main Tera Hero playbook here, and that's hardly a complaint. His energy and comic timing suit this brand of chaotic entertainment, requiring him to run and stumble his way across London with enthusiasm. Overall, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai asks very little of it's audience beyond a willingness to surrender to it's madness. The first half is a slog, the runtime is far longer than it needs to be. But once the chaos kicks in, the laughs begin to follow. Not every joke lands, but enough do for the film to scrape through.” {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Rishabh Suri ...Read More Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all. Read Less

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