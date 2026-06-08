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Varun Dhawan recalls funny marriage proposal to wife Natasha: ‘Jaisa filmon mein dikhaate hain vaisa nahi hota’

Actor Varun Dhawan has shared a humorous anecdote of his proposal to wife Natasha Dalal, highlighting its chaotic nature.

Published on: Jun 08, 2026 01:31 pm IST
By Rishabh Suri
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ActorVarun Dhawan and wife Natasha Dalal have been happily married for five years now. After dating for many years, they decided to take the plunge in January 2021, and have since become parents to their daughter Lara.

Varun with wife Natasha

During a recent appearance, Varun spilled the beans on his proposal to Natasha, and it has left his fans in splits. Talking on comedian Tanmay Bhatt's reaction show on YouTube, he said the entire proposal didn't go as per plan.

Also read: Varun Dhawan reveals wife Natasha Dalal’s honest feedback on his Border 2 performance: ‘Zyada post mat karo, dikho mat’

He shared, “We were in Alibaug. I played singer Marc Anthony's You Sang To Me. Thought we would go swimming, and I would pop the question as she came out of the pool. I was f**king around till then. By the time I got the ring, she had got out of the pool. I messed up two-three times, jaisa filmon mein perfect proposal dikhaate hain vaisa sach mein hota nahi hai. I told my friends to then keep her at one place and not let her walk around. She was going to get a drink one time, then going to eat salad. She actually came to know I was proposing, it was a bad proposal. I had to play the song three times in a row!”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rishabh Suri

Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all.

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Home / HTCity / Cinema / Varun Dhawan recalls funny marriage proposal to wife Natasha: ‘Jaisa filmon mein dikhaate hain vaisa nahi hota’
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Varun Dhawan recalls funny marriage proposal to wife Natasha: ‘Jaisa filmon mein dikhaate hain vaisa nahi hota’
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