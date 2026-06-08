Varun Dhawan makes big revelation; shares this actress was the original choice for Andhadhun with him

But a revelation has come to light now which has left moviegoers surprised. In an appearance on comedian Tanmay Bhatt's reaction show on YouTube, actor Varun Dhawan revealed that the original choice for Andhadhun was not Ayushmann. While this fact has been known for years now, the female choice was surprising.

Andhadhun (2018) remains one the best thrillers churned out by the Hindi film industry. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana , Tabu and Radhika Apte in the leading roles, the film was directed by Sriram Raghavan and went on to win National Awards as well.

Varun was asked the one film he regrets not working on, which went on to become successful. He said leaving the box office result aside, the film which he regrets not doing was Andhadhun. “I was busy with another film at that time, that's why I couldn't do it. Actually the first choices were me and Kangana Ranaut.”

This is the first time it has been revealed that Kangana was being considered for the thriller. Which role though- Tabu's or Radhika's, still remains unclear.

On the professional front, Varun's latest release Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai opened to decent numbers at the box office. Kangana, meanwhile is promoting her next, Bharat Bhhagya Vidhaata.