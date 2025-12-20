Vicky Kaushal dedicates Best Actor award to his and Katrina Kaif’s son: ‘When he grows up he’ll be proud of his dad’

On November 7 this year, Bollywood’s beloved star couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif welcomed their first child into the world. They were blessed with a baby boy, whose name is yet to be revealed by the new parents. For a month now, the Kaushals have been busy enjoying the chapter of parenthood in their happily ever after. Well, this week, Vicky travelled out of town to attend an award function for the first time after becoming a father. On being honoured with the Best Actor award for his performance in Chhaava , Vicky gave a heartwarming speech, dedicating the award to his son.

For his portrayal of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in Laxman Utekar’s Chhaava , Vicky Kaushal was honoured with the Best Actor award at the NDTV Indian Of The Year event last night. In his speech, the actor and new father shared, “Thank you for this honour. This is truly, truly special. It’s a humbling honour. This award is for my family and my little one, who has come in as a blessing. Thank you so much. First time I’m out of town after becoming a father. I’m sure when he grows up, and watches this, he’ll be proud of his dad.”

When asked if he’s facing any challenges as a new father, Vicky shared, “It is too new to feel any challenges. It's all magical right now. It's all very blissful right now… I don’t know main shabdon mein nahi baiyan kar sakta ke kya feeling hai (I can’t describe the feeling in words). There are all sorts of objectives that I can say, but it's just a very special feeling, and, truly God has been very kind. The family is very happy, and this one is for my entire family and especially for him.” The actor went on to admit that he is ‘better at changing diapers than acting’.

We wish Vicky, Katrina and their son all the happiness and love!