Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Samay Raina & others condemn ‘cowardly evil’ Pahalgam terror attack: ‘Unable to sleep’

On Tuesday, the country was left shaken by a terrorist attack in South Kashmir’s Pahalgam. This attack left at least 28 people dead and 10 others injured, with most being tourists. According to reports, the terrorists came and asked tourists their religion before shooting them dead. The list includes several honeymooners, newly married couples who had travelled to Kashmir for their first trip together. Many celebrities from the entertainment industry have now condemned the heinous act on social media, urging swift justice. Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Samay Raina and others condemn Pahalgam terror attack

YouTuber and founder of India’s Got Latent, Samay Raina wrote: “Unable to sleep tonight,” whereas Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal shared, “Can't imagine the pain of the family members who lost their loved ones in the absolutely inhumane act of terrorism in Pahalgam. My deepest condolences and prayers. Hope the culprits behind this heinous act are brought to justice 💔🙏.” Actor Kangana Ranaut, on the other hand, wrote: “Terrorism has a religion and so do victims.”

Actor Janhvi Kapoor shared, “💔at a loss for words. Shocked and heart broken for the innocent lives lost in the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Cowardly, trigger happy, soullessly conditioned monsters on a mission to carry out barbaric acts of injustice in the misinformed guise of duty. I pray for justice but i fear this time nothing will be enough to quell this seething anger caused by such repeated acts of terror and evil. Praying for the souls we lost and their families. Your people are with you. We mourn with you. May gods strength see you through this unimaginable pain,” whereas Varun Dhawan wrote, “The #PahalgamTerrorAttack is a cowardly evil attack and shows the midset behind the people who plan these attacks. writing on Twitter doesn't do any thing but this is the only outlet we have. I am sure the real heroes on ground the INDIAN army will answer. Prayers and condolences for the departed souls who were innocently and peacefully causing no harm To anyone and yet had to incur this. Om Shanti🙏.”

Other celebrities who mourned the loss of our country and condemned the attack include actors Alia Bhatt, Khushi Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ananya Panday, Vikrant Massey, cricketer Virat Kohli and YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia among many others.