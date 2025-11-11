Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava to Ahaan Panday's Saiyaara: Here are 2025’s highest-grossing Indian films yet

War 2 — Approx. ₹ 287 crore

War 2 is a high-stakes Indian action thriller directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film stars Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani in lead roles, marking one of the biggest pan-India collaborations of the year. As for the story, it follows former RAW agent Kabir (played by Hrithik), who is accused of betraying his country and becomes a national threat. To stop him, the agency assigns an elite officer, Vikram (Jr NTR), to track him down, setting off an intense battle of strategy and strength. The film also features Anil Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, and Bobby Deol in pivotal supporting roles.