Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava to Ahaan Panday's Saiyaara: Here are 2025’s highest-grossing Indian films yet

Coolie — Approx. ₹323 crore
Coolie is a high-octane action thriller that follows Deva, a former union leader played by Rajinikanth, who sets out to uncover the truth behind his friend’s mysterious death. His search pulls him into the dark world of gold smuggling, controlled by the powerful and ruthless Simon, portrayed by Nagarjuna Akkineni. The film features an ensemble cast including Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and Aamir Khan, each adding depth to this gripping tale of revenge, power, and justice. It was directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.