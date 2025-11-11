Edit Profile
crown
    Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava to Ahaan Panday's Saiyaara: Here are 2025’s highest-grossing Indian films yet

    2025 has been a good year for Indian cinema, blending myth, history, and modern storytelling with record-breaking success. Take a look 

    Published on: Nov 11, 2025 11:19 AM IST
    By Aadrika Sominder
    The year 2025 has been nothing short of a blockbuster for Indian cinema. From pan-India mythological action to intimate musical romances, filmmakers and actors delivered one hit after another. Here’s a breakdown of the highest-grossing films so far, including their stars, directors and release dates.

    Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in Saiyaara
    Kantara: Chapter 1 — Approx. 697 crore

    Kantara: Chapter 1 serves as a prequel to the blockbuster Kantara, the 2022 film that not only became a nationwide sensation but also earned director Rishab Shetty a National Award for his performance and direction. The new chapter takes audiences back to the mystical land of Kantara, exploring the roots of the conflict between the Kantara tribe and the Bangara kingdom. Gulshan Devaiah stars as Kulasekhara, the newly crowned king of the Bangara dynasty, while Shetty plays Berme, the fierce and spiritual leader of the tribe.

    Chhaava — Approx. 695 crore

    Chhaava, a historical action epic, brought to life the story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the valiant son of Shivaji Maharaj. Set against the turbulent backdrop of 17th-century India, the film chronicles his nine-year reign and his fierce clashes with Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb. Vicky Kaushal plays the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj alongside Rashmika Mandanna, and it was directed by Laxman Utekar.

    Saiyaara — Approx. 393 crore

    An immediate hit amongst audiences, this was the film that catapulted debut stars Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday into global stardom. The musical-romantic drama is about the singer-songwriter duo falling in love, and realising that everything is not as easy as it looks. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film impressed theatre-goers with its emotional depth, music-driven narrative, and strong performances by debut actors.

    Coolie — Approx. 323 crore

    Coolie is a high-octane action thriller that follows Deva, a former union leader played by Rajinikanth, who sets out to uncover the truth behind his friend’s mysterious death. His search pulls him into the dark world of gold smuggling, controlled by the powerful and ruthless Simon, portrayed by Nagarjuna Akkineni. The film features an ensemble cast including Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and Aamir Khan, each adding depth to this gripping tale of revenge, power, and justice. It was directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

    War 2 — Approx. 287 crore

    War 2 is a high-stakes Indian action thriller directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film stars Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani in lead roles, marking one of the biggest pan-India collaborations of the year. As for the story, it follows former RAW agent Kabir (played by Hrithik), who is accused of betraying his country and becomes a national threat. To stop him, the agency assigns an elite officer, Vikram (Jr NTR), to track him down, setting off an intense battle of strategy and strength. The film also features Anil Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, and Bobby Deol in pivotal supporting roles.

    Mahavatar Narsimha — Approx. 268 crore

    Mahavatar Narsimha is an animated epic inspired by the Hindu legend of Lord Vishnu’s fourth incarnation, Narasimha. Directed by Ashwin Kumar and part of the ambitious Mahavatar Cinematic Universe, the story revolves around defeating the powerful demon king Hiranyakashipu, who seeks vengeance against Vishnu and attains near-immortality through a boon granted by Lord Brahma.

    They Call Him OG — Approx. 219 crore

    They Call Him OG is a 2025 action thriller that follows Ojas Gambheera, known as OG, a feared mob boss who returns to Mumbai after ten years in exile to reclaim his lost empire from a ruthless new ruler. Pawan Kalyan stars in the lead role as OG, while Emraan Hashmi plays the formidable antagonist, Omi Bhau. The film also features Priyanka Arul Mohan, Prakash Raj, and Sriya Reddy in key roles, adding depth to this high-octane tale of revenge, power, and redemption.

    Sankranthiki Vasthunam — Approx. 217 crore

    Sankranthiki Vasthunam is a 2025 action-comedy that follows YD Raju, a former cop whose quiet life takes a wild turn when his ex-girlfriend and fellow officer, Meenakshi, ropes him into a high-stakes rescue mission. Things spiral into hilarious chaos as Raju struggles to juggle the mission with his possessive wife, Bhagyalakshmi, and his new domestic life. The film stars Venkatesh as Raju, with Aishwarya Rajesh and Meenakshi Chaudhary in pivotal roles.

    Raid 2 — Approx. 201 crore

    Raid 2 continues the story of IRS officer Amay Patnaik played by Ajay Devgn as he embarks on his 75th mission. This time its against Dada Manohar Bhai, played by Riteish Deshmukh, a cunning white-collar criminal with deep political ties. The film blends high-stakes drama with gripping action as Amay navigates corruption, power, and personal challenges. Vaani Kapoor stars as Amay’s supportive wife, Malini, alongside Saurabh Shukla, Rajat Kapoor, and Supriya Pathak in key roles.

    Sitaare Zameen Par — Approx. 199 crore

    Sitaare Zameen Par (2025) is a heartwarming sports comedy-drama that follows a short-tempered basketball coach, played by Aamir Khan, who is assigned community service and must train a team of players with intellectual disabilities. What begins as a punishment turns into a transformative journey as he learns compassion, patience, and teamwork. Genelia D’Souza stars as his supportive wife, while the team features ten neurodiverse young actors, including Gopi Krishnan Varma, Naman Misra, and Rishi Shahani.

    Which one of these was your favourite?

