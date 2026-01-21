Victoria Beckham posts on social media amid rift with son Brooklyn; take a look
While Brooklyn Beckham’s tell-all post about his parents made headlines, Victoria has another message to send
A few days after Brooklyn Beckham shocked the internet with fiery social media posts addressing long-rumoured tensions with respect to his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, and wife Nicola Peltz, it seems one person has chosen silence over reaction — his mother.
Victoria’s calm amidst the storm
While social media is still buzzing about Brooklyn’s explosive claims, Victoria Beckham appeared unfazed. The fashion designer and former Spice Girl took to social media, not to respond to the controversy, but to wish her former bandmate Emma Bunton a happy birthday. Posting on her Instagram Stories, Victoria wrote, “Happy birthday @emmabunton. I love you so much.” She also shared a throwback clip from Emma’s Spice Girls days with the caption, “Happy birthday baby. Kisses xxx.”
Fans were quick to notice the timing of her post — a warm birthday message amid a family storm that continues to dominate headlines.
David Beckham breaks his silence
While Victoria seems to be staying out of the fray, David Beckham recently addressed the situation indirectly during an appearance on CNBC’s Squawk Box on Jan. 20. Speaking about social media and its impact, David reflected on how his children have navigated the pressures that come with fame.
“I have always spoken about social media and the power of social media. For the good and for the bad,” David said. “The bad we’ve talked about with what kids can access these days — it can be dangerous. But what I have found personally, especially with my kids as well, is to use it for the right reasons. I’ve been able to use my platform and my following for UNICEF. And it has been the biggest tool to make people aware of what’s going on around the world for children,” he continued.
He went on to reference his children — Brooklyn, 26, Romeo, 23, Cruz, 20, and Harper, 14 — saying, “I’ve tried to do the same with my children, to educate them. They make mistakes, but children are allowed to make mistakes. That is how they learn. That is what I try to teach my kids. You sometimes have to let them make those mistakes as well.”
Brooklyn’s post that started it all
Brooklyn made headlines on January 19 with a six-page Instagram post that aired out his frustrations about his strained relationship with his parents. The lengthy note detailed several grievances, including claims related to his 2022 wedding to Nicola Peltz — from an alleged fallout over Nicola’s wedding dress to suggestions that Victoria “hijacked” the couple’s first dance.
Brooklyn also addressed the wave of media speculation that followed his marriage, noting how it had affected both his relationship and his family ties. While Brooklyn and Nicola have occasionally appeared with the Beckhams at public events, many have long speculated about the distance between them. For now, the rest of the Beckham family has yet to respond to Brooklyn’s statement.
