Victoria Beckham posts on social media amid rift with son Brooklyn; take a look

While social media is still buzzing about Brooklyn’s explosive claims, Victoria Beckham appeared unfazed. The fashion designer and former Spice Girl took to social media, not to respond to the controversy, but to wish her former bandmate Emma Bunton a happy birthday. Posting on her Instagram Stories, Victoria wrote, “Happy birthday @emmabunton. I love you so much.” She also shared a throwback clip from Emma’s Spice Girls days with the caption, “Happy birthday baby. Kisses xxx.”

A few days after Brooklyn Beckham shocked the internet with fiery social media posts addressing long-rumoured tensions with respect to his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, and wife Nicola Peltz, it seems one person has chosen silence over reaction — his mother.

Fans were quick to notice the timing of her post — a warm birthday message amid a family storm that continues to dominate headlines.

David Beckham breaks his silence While Victoria seems to be staying out of the fray, David Beckham recently addressed the situation indirectly during an appearance on CNBC’s Squawk Box on Jan. 20. Speaking about social media and its impact, David reflected on how his children have navigated the pressures that come with fame.

“I have always spoken about social media and the power of social media. For the good and for the bad,” David said. “The bad we’ve talked about with what kids can access these days — it can be dangerous. But what I have found personally, especially with my kids as well, is to use it for the right reasons. I’ve been able to use my platform and my following for UNICEF. And it has been the biggest tool to make people aware of what’s going on around the world for children,” he continued.

He went on to reference his children — Brooklyn, 26, Romeo, 23, Cruz, 20, and Harper, 14 — saying, “I’ve tried to do the same with my children, to educate them. They make mistakes, but children are allowed to make mistakes. That is how they learn. That is what I try to teach my kids. You sometimes have to let them make those mistakes as well.”