Vijay Raaz denies misconduct allegations following exit from Son of Sardaar 2: Makers are lying

Actor Vijay Raaz, initially cast in a pivotal role in the upcoming film Son of Sardaar 2, was reportedly asked to leave the project on the very first day of shooting, according to a Pinkvilla report.

When we reach out to Raaz for his side of the story and his reaction to producer Kumar Mangat Pathak's claims—that he was removed from the film due to his behavior on set, demands for "bigger rooms, vanity van," and overcharging for spot boys—the actor responds, "It's all a lie. All these discussions are done before the actor reaches the set. Them mentioning it now in itself means there is something fishy. All this was decided, which is why I went all the way to Scotland for the film's shoot. Vahaan jaake thodi na final karenge yeh sab!"

Raaz continues, "I told them that my room is congested, I do yoga so I need some space apart from the bed. Yeh main aur kisse kahunga, executive producer se hi bolunga na? Maine request kari thi, unhone kaha theek hai ispe kal baat karenge, aur main raat ko pahaunch ke so gaya."

He adds that everything seemed fine the next morning when Kumar informed him that his shoot would begin in the next four hours. "The next morning, I went to the set, Kumar Mangat ji aur Ravi Kishan aaye aur van mein baithe. It was all going well, he told me my shoot starts in the next four hours. The discussion about the room was already done way before this. After half an hour, they told me 'aap chale jaaiye'. I told them 'aapne bulaya tha, ab aap yeh keh rahe hain'. I can't force someone [to cast me]."

Raaz also suggests that his removal might be related to his failure to greet the film's lead actor, Ajay Devgn. "Samajh mein toh yahi aa raha hai. I was standing with people at one place, and saw Ajay ji talking to someone. I thought I would go and meet him, it was his scene being shot. Kumar Mangat ji's behaviour until that point was different. Aadhe ghante baad kya ho gaya. Kuchh toh hua hoga na? Aisa kya badal gaya?"

Earlier, Kumar Mangat Pathak had confirmed Raaz’s removal in an interview with Pinkvilla, stating, "It’s true that we have removed Vijay Raaz from the film because of his behaviour on the sets. He demanded for bigger rooms, vanity van and also overcharged us for the spot boys. In fact, his spot boy was paid ₹20,000 per night, which is more than any big actor. UK is an expensive place, and everyone got standard rooms during the shoot, but he demanded premium suites. When we tried explaining the costing scenario to him, he refused to understand, and spoke rudely."