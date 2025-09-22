Vikrant Massey recalls first fan crowd moment after Mirzapur premiere: ‘We had no idea this would be so big..’

Vikrant Massey’s journey to stardom took a dramatic turn with the cult-favorite series Mirzapur. In a candid chat on the iQOO Quest Talk podcast with Nipun Marya, he recalled how the cast — including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, and Rasika Dugal — treated the project like any other, enjoying their time on set without realising the phenomenon it would become. Further talking about his time on set, he added that the actors often broke character and burst into laughter, despite the show’s intense storyline. Vikrant Massey

But nothing could have prepared Vikrant for the reception after the show went live. On the day Mirzapur premiered at midnight, he was shooting for Ram Prasad Ki Tehrvi (2019) in Lucknow, completely unaware of the storm brewing outside.

Mirzapur's popularity on OTT Talking about the show's popularity on OTT, he said, “It was a first of its kind, you know. The OTT platforms had just started blooming, ek naya model test ho raha tha. And it was just a bunch of boys who went out there and had fun, who wanted to tell a good story.”

When asked about landing the role, he explained, “Isse pehle kabhi aisa kaam nahi kiya tha. The studio reached out to me through Abhishek Banerjee who was also acting — he was the casting director, Abhishek Banerjee and Anmol Ahuja. So they tested me for this and I cracked the audition. And that’s how I got this part.”

Vikrant also emphasised that the show started as a simple, enjoyable project. “Honestly, when we set out to make this show it was just…as I said…a bunch of people who had gone out there to make a show, have a good time. Mazze kar rahe the hum. We had no idea this would be so big! I mean I at least had no idea. I had a great time shooting. Wonderful actors, phenomenal technicians, wonderful memories that I will cherish for the rest of my life.”

His unforgettable first fan-crowd moment He then recounted his unforgettable first fan moment: “Ek chota anecdote I have: I was shooting for this film called Ramprasad ki Tehrvi, in Lucknow. Morning 7am to 7pm ki meri shift thi, and I had reached the set around 6-6:30 in the morning. Suraj bhi nikla nahi tha. And this show (Mirzapur) had gone live at midnight, 6 ghante pehle. Raat ko 12 baje yeh show aa gaya tha. Mai Lucknow meh shoot kar raha hun, mai set peh pauchca hun, pura din maine shoot kar liya hai. Aap maanenge nahi, un 12 ghanto meh meri zindagi badal gayi.”

“Toh baath wahan peh phel gayi ki Bablu bhaiya yahan shoot kar rahe hai. I entered that set in the morning, at dawn. And when I entered, there was no one there, unit walon ke elava, koi nahi tha. But when I exited the set, there were at least 1000 people because ‘Bablu bhaiya shooting kar rahe hai yahan peh’. And I can’t tell you, it was such an overwhelming experience,” he said.

Furthermore, fans have been eagerly awaiting the film adaptation of the hit web series. The excitement grows as Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, and Divyenndu reprise their iconic roles, and sources reveal that Jitendra Kumar and Ravi Kishan have also come on board for the project.