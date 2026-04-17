Virat Kohli's ‘like’ on German vlogger's Instagram pic goes viral, fans laugh: ‘Iss algorithm ka kuchh karna padhega’

The last time he ‘liked’ actor Avneet Kaur's Instagram picture, he blamed it on the algorithm. What will it be this time, fans of cricketer Virat Kohli are wondering, as their eyes spotted his like on a picture of German vlogger LizLaz.

Virat Kohli, LizLaz

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Surprisingly, the said like dates back to January 30 this year. The observation went viral in no time. Check it out here:

Virat's like on German vlogger Lizlaz's post

The cricketer has not yet reacted to the viral news.

In the last instance when his ‘like’ had the internet laughing out loud, it was not the act itself… it was what followed. In 2025, he actually issued an explanation on his Instagram Stories for liking actor Avneet Kaur's Instagram picture. He had written, “I'd like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made. Thank you for your understanding.”

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Virat's 2025 Instagram story clarifying his like on Avneet Kaur's post

{{^usCountry}} The reactions had been hilarious. And this time too, the internet is unrelenting as it reacts to his like on LizLaz's post. Someone commented “Akaay ke haath se phone lo”, while someone tagged Anushka Sharma, Virat's wife, and wrote, “Bhabhiji unke phone se galti se maine kr diya tha”. Fans did not miss out on the algorithm references, “Bhaii is algorithm ka kuchh karna pdega” read another comment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The reactions had been hilarious. And this time too, the internet is unrelenting as it reacts to his like on LizLaz's post. Someone commented “Akaay ke haath se phone lo”, while someone tagged Anushka Sharma, Virat's wife, and wrote, “Bhabhiji unke phone se galti se maine kr diya tha”. Fans did not miss out on the algorithm references, “Bhaii is algorithm ka kuchh karna pdega” read another comment. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Rishabh Suri ...Read More Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all. Read Less

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