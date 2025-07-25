War 2 Trailer: Hrithik Roshan’s fight scene and kiss with Luthra’s daughter Kiara wins hearts, Jr NTR fails to impress

After what seems like an incredibly long wait, the much-anticipated trailer of Ayan Mukerji and YRF’s War 2 is finally here. Hrithik Roshan returns to our screens as Major Kabir Dhaliwal in the sequel, without his mentee Tiger Shroff this time. Instead, he is all set to lock horns with Jr NTR, a Special Units Officer and a relentless terminator. Hrithik is also joined by Kiara Advani, who netizens are convinced is playing the role of RAW’s Joint Secretary Colonel Sunil Luthra aka Ashutosh Rana’s daughter after watching the trailer. So what’s the final verdict? Well, fans are divided after witnessing the two minutes thirty five seconds long glimpse of War 2. Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani and Jr NTR in War 2

The trailer of War 2 begins with a familiar face. Hrithik Roshan as Kabir walks in like the star that he is, with a wolf by his side. Kabir reveals that he has sacrificed his identity, his family and home to become a shadow, for the nation. We are then introduced to Jr NTR, who is a killing machine, a weapon made for war. As Hrithik continues to narrate his story, we meet Kiara Advani who is apparently the love of his life. Their chemistry and their passionate kiss will give you butterflies in your stomach! That is, till you see Kiara and Hrithik fight in an intense sequence, which is sure to leave you on the edge of your seat. Kiara is then seen in an Army uniform. Eagle-eyed netizens zoomed in on her badge and deciphered that she is RAW’s Joint Secretary Colonel Sunil Luthra aka Ashutosh Rana’s daughter. For those who don’t remember, Colonel Luthra was Hrithik aka Kabir’s mentor in War (2019).

Colonel Luthra also makes an appearance in the War 2 trailer, spitting in Hrithik’s face. A big shocker indeed! Well, fans are in awe of Hrithik and Kiara. One such social media user gushed, “I will say Im no kiara fan but the fight and overall sequences she killed. I am honestly most looking forward to seeing what she does - very promising overall from the few glimpses,” whereas another wrote, “This is good! Kiara looks good too and I’m super impressed. If alpha is anything like this. Which i know adi will make sure that’ll make bank too. Alia will likely get a big win. It pains me why the fuck was DP made a pakistani spy and not an indian 😭😭😭.” Another fan stated, “Fight btw Kiara N Hrithik 🙌🔥,” while a comment read, “Hrithik is phenomenal in the trailer! 🔥 His action scenes are next level, and the Geeta shlok as dialogue gave me goosebumps. 🙌 VFX looks decent, and overall War 2 feels truly promising. Can’t wait! 🎬✨.” Another agreed and wrote, “Pleasantly surprised after the bad teaser. The dialogues pull up the trailer. Hrithik Kiara fight scene was a good surprise. Ayan might not have messed up this time.”

Kiara Advani, Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan in War 2

While fans were earlier excited to see Jr NTR and Hrithik at loggerheads, after the trailer’s release many are disappointed by the former. For instance, a netizen claimed, “Jr NTR looks complete misfit. No aura, no looks nothing. Vfx look terrible like some videogame. Pathan was average, worked well and earned lot's due to srk. War2 looks below average and might earn something due to hrithik and WAR franchise name. Nothing can save this,” whereas another wrote, “My expectations were so low from teaser & other assets that I actually liked the trailer. Everything seems awesome except VFX & JrNTR overacting.” Another comment read, “Wtf is up wirh NTR’s body ? That’s clearly VFX. Doesn’t look remotely close to RRR.”

Are you excited to watch War 2 in theatres on August 14?