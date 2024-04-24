We are not pregnant: Yuvika and Prince

There has been a buzz that Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary are set to join the league of couples who recently embraced parenthood. However, the celebrity couple dismisses the rumours, saying they will not hide the news. There has been a buzz that Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary are set to embrace parenthood

Since Tuesday, there have been speculations that the couple, who have been married for six years, are expecting their first kid together, following which fans started sending in congratulatory messages.

When we reached out to Yuvika, she launched off the report. “Well, it is not at all true. We are not pregnant,” she says with a chuckle.

The actor continues, “I don’t know how these rumours started, and found them amusing. I wondered how the world knew about my pregnancy before me. People find something to write about and things just escalate. So, there is no point reacting to it. I just read about the reports and laughed. We are not the ones who would hide the news. When we are expecting, we will announce and share the happy news with the world”.

Here, Yuvika reveals that it was Narula’s statement that they are trying to have a baby, which was misinterpreted. "He said that we are trying to have a baby. And it is true. We are trying to have a baby, and want to expand our family. But that doesn’t mean that we are pregnant,” she says.

The rumours around Yuvika’s pregnancy began after Narula dropped hints about the arrival of the baby. During an appearance on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s podcast, the former Bigg Boss winner was asked about baby planning. Referring to her child, Golla, Bharti playfully questioned Narula, “When is Golla coming?" In response, the former Roadies quickly said, “Very soon."

When we reached out to Narula about the news, he also responded to our message, “That’s not true”.

Narula and Yuvika’s love blossomed after they appeared together in Bigg Boss 9. After dating for a few years, they exchanged vows in 2018.